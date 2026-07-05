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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Paraguay Goalkeeper Loses Cool, Throws Ball At Mbappe After Handshake Snub

WATCH: Paraguay Goalkeeper Loses Cool, Throws Ball At Mbappe After Handshake Snub

Tensions flared between France and Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match, and even after the final whistle.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • France secured 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a tough match.
  • Post-match, Mbappe ignored Paraguay goalkeeper Gill's handshake.
  • Gill retaliated by throwing ball, feeling disregarded by Mbappe.

Mbappe Paraguay Goalkeeper Row: France secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay, but it was a tense post-match exchange involving Kylian Mbappe and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill that grabbed attention after the final whistle. Videos circulating on social media showed Gill approaching the France captain in an apparent attempt to shake hands. Mbappe, however, continued celebrating and did not respond. Moments later, the Paraguay goalkeeper threw the ball at Mbappe's back. Check it out:

The Round of 16 contest was fiercely contested from start to finish, with Paraguay's physical approach making life difficult for Didier Deschamps' side. Mbappe eventually settled the tie from the penalty spot, but emotions spilled over once the match ended.

Gill Explains Reaction After Mbappe Walks Away

Speaking after the match, Orlando Gill admitted he lost his composure after feeling ignored by the France forward.

“I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper,” 

Also Check: Kylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay

The brief confrontation quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the match, with footage of the exchange spreading widely online after France booked their place in the last eight.

Mbappe Proud Of France's Gritty Display

While the post-match incident drew plenty of attention, Mbappe focused on France's ability to come through a demanding knockout contest.

"I think we knew what kind of match we were going to have, but I think today it's very good. The match we had, how we played it. We showed that we weren't just a team that knew how to play offensive football. If we have to get our hands dirty, we're going to get our hands dirty, sorry for the expression. We don't have a problem with that."

France dominated possession for much of the encounter but found Paraguay difficult to break down. The South Americans defended with discipline and pressed relentlessly, preventing Les Bleus from registering a shot on target during the opening half.

Mbappe's second-half penalty ultimately proved decisive, sending France into the quarter-finals after a stern examination from a resilient Paraguay side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Kylian Mbappe and Paraguay's goalkeeper after the match?

After France's 1-0 victory, Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill tried to shake Mbappe's hand, but Mbappe ignored him. Gill then reacted by throwing the ball at Mbappe's back.

Why did Paraguay's goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, react to Kylian Mbappe in that way?

Orlando Gill admitted he lost his composure because Mbappe didn't pay him any attention when he attempted to shake his hand. He felt ignored by the French captain.

How did Kylian Mbappe comment on the match and the post-game incident?

Mbappe did not address the incident directly, but focused on his team's performance. He expressed pride in France's gritty display and their ability to play defensively when needed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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