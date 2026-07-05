WATCH: Paraguay Goalkeeper Loses Cool, Throws Ball At Mbappe After Handshake Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France secured 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a tough match.

Post-match, Mbappe ignored Paraguay goalkeeper Gill's handshake.

Gill retaliated by throwing ball, feeling disregarded by Mbappe.

Mbappe Paraguay Goalkeeper Row: France secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay, but it was a tense post-match exchange involving Kylian Mbappe and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill that grabbed attention after the final whistle. Videos circulating on social media showed Gill approaching the France captain in an apparent attempt to shake hands. Mbappe, however, continued celebrating and did not respond. Moments later, the Paraguay goalkeeper threw the ball at Mbappe's back. Check it out:

Kylian Mbappé terminó caliente el encuentro ante Paraguay: tras el pitido final, el delantero francés rechazó darle la mano al portero paraguayo, quien respondió lanzándole el balón. Francia se clasificó pese a la tensión.#Mbappé #Francia #Paraguay #Mundial2026 pic.twitter.com/FvYmE0EOFN July 4, 2026

The Round of 16 contest was fiercely contested from start to finish, with Paraguay's physical approach making life difficult for Didier Deschamps' side. Mbappe eventually settled the tie from the penalty spot, but emotions spilled over once the match ended.

Gill Explains Reaction After Mbappe Walks Away

Speaking after the match, Orlando Gill admitted he lost his composure after feeling ignored by the France forward.

“I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper,”

Also Check: Kylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay

The brief confrontation quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the match, with footage of the exchange spreading widely online after France booked their place in the last eight.

Mbappe Proud Of France's Gritty Display

While the post-match incident drew plenty of attention, Mbappe focused on France's ability to come through a demanding knockout contest.

"I think we knew what kind of match we were going to have, but I think today it's very good. The match we had, how we played it. We showed that we weren't just a team that knew how to play offensive football. If we have to get our hands dirty, we're going to get our hands dirty, sorry for the expression. We don't have a problem with that."

France dominated possession for much of the encounter but found Paraguay difficult to break down. The South Americans defended with discipline and pressed relentlessly, preventing Les Bleus from registering a shot on target during the opening half.

Mbappe's second-half penalty ultimately proved decisive, sending France into the quarter-finals after a stern examination from a resilient Paraguay side.