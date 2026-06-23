OPINION | Messi's Magic Proves Too Much For Austria To Contain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina gradually regained control; Messi scored his first goal.

The scoreline says it all. La Albiceleste secured a 2-0 victory over Austria and now sit comfortably atop Group J. Their talismanic captain produced a fabulous brace and became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.

A closer look, however, reveals a more demanding evening. In a fiercely physical contest at Dallas Stadium, the defending world champions struggled at times to sustain their momentum. Yet when the decisive moments arrived, Lionel Messi once again proved the difference.

A Battle Beneath Scoreline

Both teams began with four-man defences-a wise tactical choice, particularly for Das Team. Argentina started aggressively, with Thiago Almada rattling the side netting within the opening two minutes.

The through balls aimed at Lautaro Martínez were exquisite. The sight of two Austrian defenders converging on the Inter Milan striker inside the box evoked memories of that famous image of Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro closing down Ronaldo Nazário at the height of his powers.

Penalty Miss, Momentum Shift

Messi missing from the penalty spot remains one of football's most unsettling sights. Yet it has happened before, most notably against Poland during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Since then, he has refined his approach from 12 yards-a development that benefited both him and Argentina throughout the remainder of that tournament.

The miss handed Austria a significant psychological lift.

Argentina's bright start suddenly lost its rhythm. After all, Messi is not merely their captain or best player; he is their symbol. Seeing him fail from the spot can unsettle the entire side.

Austria capitalised on the shift in momentum and transformed the contest into a physical battle that lasted the full 90 minutes. Messi and Martínez became the primary targets, while Austrian deliveries into the Argentine penalty area repeatedly threatened to create problems.

Around the half-hour mark, however, the pattern of the final scoreline began to emerge.

Argentina gradually regained control. By the 33rd minute, Austria's entire team had retreated into their own half. The experienced South Americans settled into their familiar rhythm, patiently circulating possession and probing for openings.

A sequence of patient passes ended with a clever through ball. Almada brilliantly dummied it, allowing the ball to roll into the path of a ghosting Messi. The captain did what he has done countless times throughout his career-curling the ball effortlessly into the corner of the net.

The Austrian goalkeeper could not adjust quickly enough. His weight shifted one way while the ball travelled the other.

Messi and Argentina were back.

Far from disappearing after the penalty miss, Messi became sharper, more precise and quietly lethal.

Also Read: WATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace

The Captain Delivers Again

Austria opened the second half positively with another well-rehearsed attacking move but failed to convert their early opportunity.

The physical challenges on Messi continued. In the 55th minute, a dangerous direct free-kick forced Emiliano Martínez into action. The Argentine goalkeeper, who had battled a hand injury before the tournament, looked fully recovered.

Coach Ralf Rangnick's trademark high-pressing philosophy enabled Austria to contain Argentina for significant stretches of the match. The veteran tactician's system repeatedly disrupted Argentina's passing rhythm and prevented the world champions from settling comfortably into their usual flow.

Austria combined particularly well whenever Marcel Sabitzer became involved. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder delivered a dangerous cross that found Michael Gregoritsch, whose header drifted over the bar. It was the closest Austria came to an equaliser.

Argentina's defence remained solid throughout, intercepting key passes and denying space. Even their tactical fouls helped keep the Austrians under control.

A Messi corner in the 72nd minute found Nicolás González arriving with intent, but his header drifted narrowly wide.

Moments like these highlighted Argentina's willingness to vary their approach. Expectations of complete domination from the defending champions may be unrealistic at this level, yet establishing a fluent rhythm remains vital. The group stage often serves as an opportunity for elite sides to iron out the off-notes before the symphony reaches its crescendo.

Nahuel Molina, starting in place of the injured Gonzalo Montiel, produced an extraordinary defensive intervention in the 80th minute, reminding everyone of his quality.

One could argue that Lionel Scaloni might have handed emerging talent Valentín Barco a few minutes to build confidence. Then again, the explosive youngster may prove more valuable as a knockout-stage trump card, capable of instantly raising the tempo, as he demonstrated in the pre-tournament friendlies.

Football has a timeless rule: it is never over until the final whistle.

Great champions live by that creed, and Lionel Messi embodies it.

In the dying moments at Dallas Stadium, Messi first threaded a sublime pass to Julián Álvarez, whose effort was blocked. Moments later, the captain took matters into his own hands.

He danced through the Austrian defence, weaving between challenges before squeezing a shot through the narrowest of gaps and into the net.

It was a crowning moment.

Messi moved to five goals in the tournament and extended his all-time World Cup record to 18. The little boy from Rosario continues to build the tallest legacy in football.

His expression as he sprinted towards the cameras-and the reaction of the blue-and-white hinchas-said everything.

Critics of La Scaloneta will argue that Argentina require greater contributions from their forwards and should be wary of becoming overly dependent on Messi.

Yet tournaments have their own logic.

When a team witnesses its greatest player producing a swansong of such brilliance, inspiration spreads through the squad. As the saying goes, genius and courage are contagious.

And beyond tactics or statistics, there is something undeniably special about watching Messi carry his nation once more. This is his final tango on football's grandest stage.

The world hopes there is more to come.

After all, with a single flash of his left boot, the Argentine captain can erase 90 minutes of tristeza and replace it with pure alegría.

Also Read: WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record

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