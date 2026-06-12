Another FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada After Mexico? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canada hosts its FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony today.

Michael Buble, Alessia Cara and more to perform.

Indian viewers can watch live on Unite8 Sports, stream Zee5.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Canada: FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway with a bang at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. The fiery opening clash between Mexico and South Africa (a rematch of the 2010 edition's opener) ended with a 2-0 victory for the hosts and three red cards. The on-field action was preceeded by a grand opening ceremony, but there's more. The tournament is being co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, with Canda taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina today.

That match will be played after yet another opening ceremony, which will be held in Toronto at the BMO Field. Here's all you need to know about it.

FIFA WC Canada Opening Ceremony Details

FIFA World Cup 2026's second opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on June 12.

Once again, fans can expect a vibrant mix of performances and celebrations before the tournament gets underway on the field.

Canadian music icon Michael Buble is set to headline the event, with fellow Canadian stars Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette also among the featured performers.

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The entertainment lineup also features Palestinian-Chilean star Elyanna and French singer Vegedream, whose track 'Ramenez La Coupe A La Maison' became a hit after France's 2018 World Cup victory.

Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy and William Prince are also set to perform.

How To Watch FIFA WC Opening Ceremony?

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on the Unite8 Sports TV channels, while live streaming will be accessible on the Zee5 app and website to paid subscribers.

After the festivities, Canada will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the venue in what has the potential to be another exciting contest. The match is scheduled to begin 12:30 AM IST.