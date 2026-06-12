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HomeSportsFootballAnother FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada After Mexico? All You Need To Know

Another FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada After Mexico? All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to Canada with another star-studded opening ceremony planned ahead of the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canada hosts its FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony today.
  • Michael Buble, Alessia Cara and more to perform.
  • Indian viewers can watch live on Unite8 Sports, stream Zee5.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Canada: FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway with a bang at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. The fiery opening clash between Mexico and South Africa (a rematch of the 2010 edition's opener) ended with a 2-0 victory for the hosts and three red cards. The on-field action was preceeded by a grand opening ceremony, but there's more. The tournament is being co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, with Canda taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina today. 

That match will be played after yet another opening ceremony, which will be held in Toronto at the BMO Field. Here's all you need to know about it.

FIFA WC Canada Opening Ceremony Details

FIFA World Cup 2026's second opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on June 12.

Once again, fans can expect a vibrant mix of performances and celebrations before the tournament gets underway on the field.

Canadian music icon Michael Buble is set to headline the event, with fellow Canadian stars Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette also among the featured performers.

Also Check || WATCH: US Flag Booed During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Mexico

The entertainment lineup also features Palestinian-Chilean star Elyanna and French singer Vegedream, whose track 'Ramenez La Coupe A La Maison' became a hit after France's 2018 World Cup victory.

Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy and William Prince are also set to perform.

How To Watch FIFA WC Opening Ceremony?

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on the Unite8 Sports TV channels, while live streaming will be accessible on the Zee5 app and website to paid subscribers.

After the festivities, Canada will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the venue in what has the potential to be another exciting contest. The match is scheduled to begin 12:30 AM IST.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony for Canada take place?

The Canadian opening ceremony is scheduled for June 12, 11:00 PM IST, at BMO Field in Toronto.

Who are the featured performers at Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

Canadian music icon Michael Buble will headline, with Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette also performing. Other artists include Elyanna, Vegedream, and Nora Fatehi.

How can football fans in India watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony for Canada?

Fans in India can watch it on Unite8 Sports TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Zee5 app and website for paid subscribers.

When will Canada play its first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina after their opening ceremony. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026
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