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HomeSportsFootballHow To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

Check out all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony before Mexico face South Africa face-off in the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 opens at historic Estadio Azteca.
  • Shakira, Burna Boy lead star-studded opening ceremony.
  • Mexico faces South Africa in World Cup's opening match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: The wait for FIFA World Cup 2026 will soon be over with the tournament set to start later today with a star-studded opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. One of football's most historic venues, the stadium has previously witnessed legends such as Brazil's Pele and Argentina's Diego Maradona lift the World Cup trophy, adding extra significance to the tournament's curtain-raiser. Before hosts take the field for the opening match against South Africa, fans inside the stadium, and viewers around the world will be entertained by some big names in global music.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Time In India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is expected to get underway at approximately 11:00 PM IST on June 11. 

Football fans can expect a mix of music, culture and celebrations before attention turns to the action on the pitch. The event will serve as the official launch of a tournament that will bring together the world's best teams over the coming weeks.

How To Watch FIFA WC Opening Ceremony?

Fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony live on the Unite8 Sports TV channels, and via live stream on the Zee5 app and website.

Also Check: Cristiano Ronaldo Howler! Portugal Icon Blazes Golden Chance In FIFA WC Warm-Up Clash

FIFA WC 2026 Opening Ceremony Performers

Among the headline performers are Shakira and Burna Boy, who are set to perform the official tournament anthem, 'Dai Dai'.

Several other internationally recognised artists are also expected to feature in the celebrations, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla.

Shakira has long been associated with the FIFA World Cup through her performances and tournament anthems across multiple editions. Her return to the global football stage adds another layer of anticipation to an already highly anticipated opening ceremony.

Mexico vs South Africa To Open Tournament

Once the entertainment concludes, focus will shift to the first match of the competition. Mexico and South Africa are scheduled to meet in the tournament opener, rekindling memories of the FIFA World Cup 2010 opener.

The match is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 12, roughly 90 minutes after the expected start of the opening ceremony.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when will the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony be held?

The ceremony will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It is expected to begin at 11:00 PM IST on June 11.

Who are the headline performers for the opening ceremony?

Shakira and Burna Boy are the headline performers, set to sing the official tournament anthem, 'Dai Dai'. Many other internationally recognized artists will also participate.

What is the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The opening match will be played between Mexico and South Africa. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on June 12.

Why is the Estadio Azteca a significant venue for the opening ceremony?

The Estadio Azteca is a historic venue where legends like Pelé and Maradona previously lifted the World Cup trophy. This adds extra significance to the tournament's curtain-raiser.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Shakira FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA World Cup
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