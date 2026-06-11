Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Barred FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Welcomed By Huge Crowd In Somalia

WATCH: Barred FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Welcomed By Huge Crowd In Somalia

Somalia's Omar Artan received a hero's welcome after being denied entry to the United States, ending his FIFA World Cup 2026 officiating dream.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA referee Omar Artan denied US entry for FIFA World Cup.
  • Artan, Africa's top official, received hero's welcome home.
  • US Customs reportedly denied Artan entry due to vetting concerns.

FIFA Referee Denied US Entry Returns Home: Omar Artan's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream may have ended before it began, but the Somali referee returned home to a grand reception. Artan, who was set to make history as Somalia's first-ever referee at a FIFA World Cup, was greeted by large crowds and extensive media attention upon his arrival back home. Supporters gathered to celebrate the official despite his unexpected exclusion from football's biggest tournament. Videos circulating on social media showed a jubilant welcome, with many treating Artan as almost a national hero. Check it out:

Why Omar Artan Missed FIFA World Cup 2026

Omar Artan had earned a place among the officials selected for FIFA World Cup 2026 after being recognised as Africa's top male referee in 2025.

However, his participation came to an abrupt halt when he was denied entry into the United States. According to reports, the incident took place at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly said in a statement that Artan was refused entry due to “vetting concerns,” though no further details regarding those concerns were publicly disclosed.

The development sparked widespread discussion, particularly given Artan's status as one of Africa's most highly regarded match officials and his historic selection for the tournament.

Also Check: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

World Cup Set To Begin Despite Controversy

While debate surrounding the referee's exclusion and other controversies continues, preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 have proceeded as scheduled.

The tournament is set to begin at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico, one of football's most famous venues. Hosts Mexico will kick off the competition against South Africa following an elaborate opening ceremony.

Several globally recognised music stars are expected to feature in the celebrations before attention turns to the action on the pitch.

Additional opening events are also planned in the United States and Canada, the tournament's other co-host nations, over the coming days.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Omar Artan denied entry to the US?

Omar Artan was denied entry into the United States due to

What happened to Omar Artan after he was denied entry?

After being denied entry, Omar Artan returned home to Mogadishu, Somalia. He received a grand reception, with supporters and media treating him as a national hero.

What was Omar Artan's planned role in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Omar Artan was selected as a referee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, poised to be Somalia's first. He was recognized as Africa's top male referee in 2025 before being denied entry.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico. Hosts Mexico will kick off the competition against South Africa.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Controversy Omar Artan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Barred FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Welcomed By Huge Crowd In Somalia
WATCH: Barred FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Welcomed By Huge Crowd In Somalia
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India: Where To Watch Matches On TV & Online
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India: Where To Watch Matches On TV & Online
Football
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More
Football
Dutch Legend Ruud Gullit Demands FIFA President's Resignation Over Immigration Chaos
Dutch Legend Ruud Gullit Demands FIFA President's Resignation Over Immigration Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget