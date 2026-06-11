WATCH: Barred FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Welcomed By Huge Crowd In Somalia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA referee Omar Artan denied US entry for FIFA World Cup.

Artan, Africa's top official, received hero's welcome home.

US Customs reportedly denied Artan entry due to vetting concerns.

FIFA Referee Denied US Entry Returns Home: Omar Artan's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream may have ended before it began, but the Somali referee returned home to a grand reception. Artan, who was set to make history as Somalia's first-ever referee at a FIFA World Cup, was greeted by large crowds and extensive media attention upon his arrival back home. Supporters gathered to celebrate the official despite his unexpected exclusion from football's biggest tournament. Videos circulating on social media showed a jubilant welcome, with many treating Artan as almost a national hero. Check it out:

Upon arrival at #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport international Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan received a heroic welcome on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/12B8NSgPW8 June 10, 2026

Why Omar Artan Missed FIFA World Cup 2026

Omar Artan had earned a place among the officials selected for FIFA World Cup 2026 after being recognised as Africa's top male referee in 2025.

However, his participation came to an abrupt halt when he was denied entry into the United States. According to reports, the incident took place at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly said in a statement that Artan was refused entry due to “vetting concerns,” though no further details regarding those concerns were publicly disclosed.

The development sparked widespread discussion, particularly given Artan's status as one of Africa's most highly regarded match officials and his historic selection for the tournament.

Also Check: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

World Cup Set To Begin Despite Controversy

While debate surrounding the referee's exclusion and other controversies continues, preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 have proceeded as scheduled.

The tournament is set to begin at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico, one of football's most famous venues. Hosts Mexico will kick off the competition against South Africa following an elaborate opening ceremony.

Several globally recognised music stars are expected to feature in the celebrations before attention turns to the action on the pitch.

Additional opening events are also planned in the United States and Canada, the tournament's other co-host nations, over the coming days.