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HomeSportsFootballNot Messi Or Ronaldo! Machine-Learning Model Says This Teen Star Could Lift FIFA World Cup Trophy

Not Messi Or Ronaldo! Machine-Learning Model Says This Teen Star Could Lift FIFA World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup prediction by a machine-learning model has named Spain as favourites to win the tournament, ahead of Argentina, Portugal, England and France.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Machine-learning model forecasts Spain as 2026 FIFA World Cup champion.
  • Model uses statistics, machine learning, and 100,000 simulations.
  • Spain leads contenders with 14.5% winning probability per prediction.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction: With the FIFA World Cup all set to go underway, artificial intelligence and machine learning have entered the spotlight with a bold prediction for football's biggest prize. A statistical model developed by Achim Zeileis, Professor of Statistics at the University of Innsbruck, has identified the team most likely to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament. The forecast places Spain at the top of the contenders list, giving the European giants the highest probability of becoming world champions.

If the prediction proves accurate, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal would become one of the youngest stars ever to lift the coveted title, with some of football's biggest icons, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, falling short in their quest.

How The Model Predicted This World Cup Winner

Explaining the methodology, Zeileis revealed, while speaking to The Independent, that the prediction combines advanced statistical analysis with machine learning techniques.

"In the first, sophisticated statistical models and expert insight from bookmakers and transfer markets are combined to determine the strengths of all teams and their players. In the second step, a machine learning algorithm decides how to best combine the strength estimates with other information about the teams,"

The model then simulated the tournament thousands of times to estimate each nation's chances of lifting the trophy.

"We ran the simulation 100,000 times to determine the tournament's most likely course. The results show that Spain is the favourite for the title with a winning probability of 14.5%, closely followed by England and France, each at 12.4%, and Germany at 11.2%. Portugal and Argentina also have good chances of winning the title, at 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively."

While Spain emerged as the leading contender, the relatively close percentages highlight how competitive the race for the trophy is expected to be.

Also Check: Fresh Controversy Hits FIFA World Cup! Messi & Argentina Stars Face Major Data Leak

Has Spain Ever Won The World Cup?

Spain remain one of the most talented squads in international football and are aiming to win the World Cup for only the second time in their history.

Their sole triumph came in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta scored the decisive goal against the Netherlands in extra time to secure the title in South Africa. Despite producing several gifted generations since then, La Roja have not managed to even return to the semi-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Portugal continue their search for a first World Cup title despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, while defending champions Argentina will look to retain the crown they won under Lionel Messi in 2022.

With the tournament's kick-off less than 24 hours away, fans will soon discover whether the machine-learning model has accurately predicted the destination of football's most coveted trophy.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What team is predicted to win the FIFA World Cup 2026?

A statistical model developed by Professor Achim Zeileis predicts Spain will win the FIFA World Cup 2026. They are identified as the most likely team to lift the trophy.

Who developed the prediction model for the World Cup?

The statistical model for the FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction was developed by Achim Zeileis, a Professor of Statistics at the University of Innsbruck. It combines advanced statistical analysis with machine learning techniques.

How was the World Cup winner predicted?

The model combines statistical models and expert insights from bookmakers and transfer markets with a machine learning algorithm. It then simulated the tournament 100,000 times to determine the most likely outcome.

Has Spain ever won the FIFA World Cup before?

Yes, Spain has won the FIFA World Cup once before, in 2010. Andrés Iniesta scored the decisive goal against the Netherlands in extra time to secure their sole triumph.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 06:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Lamine Yamal
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