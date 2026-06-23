FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's Double Fires Norway To Dramatic 3-2 Victory Past Senegal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway defeated Senegal 3-2, securing immediate knockout phase qualification.

Substitute Pedersen opened scoring for Norway just before halftime.

Erling Haaland scored two goals, overcoming Senegal's late efforts.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered an edge of the seat thriller as a highly motivated Norway national team secured a hard-fought three two victory against African giants Senegal in New Jersey. This verified match report highlights an exceptional evening at MetLife Stadium where the clinical Scandinavian frontline successfully navigated fierce structural resistance to seal immediate knockout phase qualification.

First Half Breakdown Triggers Breakthrough

The physical group stage encounter commenced with both squads operating under high pressure to pick up points. Norway suffered an early defensive setback inside thirteen minutes when wingback Julian Ryerson sustained an injury, forcing an immediate tactical substitution as Marcus Holmgren Pedersen entered the fray.

The structural alteration paid immediate dividends right before the half-time interval as Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly failed to clear a low cross. The alert substitute Pedersen capitalised on the hesitation to smash home his first international goal past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Haaland's Double Strikes

The second half turned into an absolute goalfest as the legendary Erling Haaland took complete control of the final third. The clinical forward doubled the lead in the forty-eighth minute, latching onto an inch-perfect passing assist from central playmaker Martin Odegaard to slot home.

The Lions of Teranga fought back tenaciously when winger Ismaila Sarr converted inside the box to slice the deficit. However, the prolific Manchester City striker responded immediately, firing a spectacular effort off the crossbar five minutes later to secure his personal tournament brace.

The dramatic evening concluded with immense tension deep into second-half stoppage time. The resilient African side struck again through a brilliant late second from Sarr, but the European side successfully managed the final remaining moments to secure maximum group points.

The final whistle confirmed structural success for manager Stale Solbakken, leaving his squad level with France on six points at the summit of Group I. The Scandinavian unit now look forward to a high-profile showdown to determine ultimate group supremacy.