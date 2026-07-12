Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarter-final after extra time.
WATCH: Norway Star's Huge Blunder! Refuses To Pass To Erling Haaland In Costly Moment
Alexander Sorloth ignored a clear pass to Erling Haaland during Norway's defeat to England, a costly decision that changed the course of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.
- Norway's World Cup campaign ended losing to England 2-1.
- Sorloth ignored Haaland for a crucial first-half scoring chance.
- England's Bellingham equalized shortly before halftime.
Norway vs England FIFA World Cup: Norway's memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak against England, but one moment from the quarter-final defeat is already being labelled as one of the tournament's biggest talking points. With Norway leading 1-0 late in the first half, Alexander Sorloth found himself in a golden counter-attacking position alongside Erling Haaland. Instead of playing a simple pass to his prolific strike partner, Sorloth chose to go alone, and the move ultimately broke down.
This angle of Sørloth ignoring Haaland. The reaction from Haaland says it all man. He was frustrated and disappointed, just like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/i1sf0SjAH7— Geronimo Morgans (@GeronimoMorgans) July 12, 2026
The missed opportunity proved costly as England recovered to level the scores before eventually winning 2-1 after extra time to book a place in the semi-finals.
Sorloth Ignores Haaland In Crucial Attack
Norway looked in complete control after Andreas Schjelderup had given them the lead against the Three Lions.
Moments before the interval, they launched a rapid counter that left England with just John Stones back in defence.
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Sorloth carried the ball forward with Haaland making an unmarked run alongside him, presenting what appeared to be a straightforward passing option. Instead, the striker attempted to beat the remaining defenders himself.
England's recovering players quickly got back into position, surrounding the Norwegian attackers before Sorloth's eventual effort lacked both power and accuracy, failing to seriously test Jordan Pickford.
Television cameras immediately caught Haaland's frustrated reaction as the chance disappeared.
England Capitalise On Missed Opportunity
The squandered attack became even more significant minutes later when Jude Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time to swing momentum in England's favour.
After a tense second half ended with the teams level, the match moved into extra time. Bellingham struck again with the decisive goal, completing England's comeback and ending Norway's impressive World Cup run.
While Bellingham deserved the headlines for his match-winning display, many fans were left wondering how differently the contest might have unfolded had Sorloth squared the ball to Haaland when Norway had the chance to double their advantage before the break.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the Norway vs England World Cup match?
What was the controversial moment involving Sorloth and Haaland?
While Norway led 1-0, Alexander Sorloth chose to shoot instead of passing to an unmarked Erling Haaland during a crucial counter-attack, which ultimately broke down. Haaland reacted with visible frustration.
Who scored Norway's goal in the match?
Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead against England. This was their only goal in the quarter-final match.
How did England secure their victory against Norway?
Jude Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time and scored the decisive winning goal in extra time, completing England's 2-1 comeback.