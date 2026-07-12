WATCH: Norway Star's Huge Blunder! Refuses To Pass To Erling Haaland In Costly Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway's World Cup campaign ended losing to England 2-1.

Sorloth ignored Haaland for a crucial first-half scoring chance.

England's Bellingham equalized shortly before halftime.

Norway vs England FIFA World Cup: Norway's memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak against England, but one moment from the quarter-final defeat is already being labelled as one of the tournament's biggest talking points. With Norway leading 1-0 late in the first half, Alexander Sorloth found himself in a golden counter-attacking position alongside Erling Haaland. Instead of playing a simple pass to his prolific strike partner, Sorloth chose to go alone, and the move ultimately broke down.

This angle of Sørloth ignoring Haaland. The reaction from Haaland says it all man. He was frustrated and disappointed, just like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/i1sf0SjAH7 July 12, 2026

The missed opportunity proved costly as England recovered to level the scores before eventually winning 2-1 after extra time to book a place in the semi-finals.

Sorloth Ignores Haaland In Crucial Attack

Norway looked in complete control after Andreas Schjelderup had given them the lead against the Three Lions.

Moments before the interval, they launched a rapid counter that left England with just John Stones back in defence.

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Sorloth carried the ball forward with Haaland making an unmarked run alongside him, presenting what appeared to be a straightforward passing option. Instead, the striker attempted to beat the remaining defenders himself.

England's recovering players quickly got back into position, surrounding the Norwegian attackers before Sorloth's eventual effort lacked both power and accuracy, failing to seriously test Jordan Pickford.

Television cameras immediately caught Haaland's frustrated reaction as the chance disappeared.

England Capitalise On Missed Opportunity

The squandered attack became even more significant minutes later when Jude Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time to swing momentum in England's favour.

After a tense second half ended with the teams level, the match moved into extra time. Bellingham struck again with the decisive goal, completing England's comeback and ending Norway's impressive World Cup run.

While Bellingham deserved the headlines for his match-winning display, many fans were left wondering how differently the contest might have unfolded had Sorloth squared the ball to Haaland when Norway had the chance to double their advantage before the break.