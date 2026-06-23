WATCH: Norway Players, Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Knockout Spot With Epic Viking Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway ended long wait, advanced to World Cup knockouts.

Viral Viking row celebration followed Round of 32 qualification.

Erling Haaland's brace secured 3-2 victory over Senegal.

Norway Viking Row FIFA World Cup: Norway's long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup continues to produce unforgettable moments. After ending a 28-year wait to compete on football's biggest stage, the Scandinavian nation has now secured a place in the Round of 32, and the celebrations that followed quickly went viral. After the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Norwegian players and thousands of fans came together to perform the country's famous Viking row celebration.

The Norwegian team and fans doing the Row are just beautiful.pic.twitter.com/hi2YqZimUi June 23, 2026

Players and staff dropped to their knees on the pitch before leading the synchronized Viking row, a tradition that has become closely associated with Norwegian football in recent years. Thousands of fans joined in, creating a spectacular atmosphere inside the stadium.

Videos of the celebration quickly spread across social media, with football supporters around the world praising the unity between the team and its fans.

Erling Haaland Leads Norway Into FIFA WC Knockouts

The celebrations were made possible by a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Senegal. Norway made a strong start and opened the scoring through Marcus Holmgren Pedersen. Star striker Erling Haaland then doubled the advantage shortly after halftime, continuing his remarkable goalscoring form.

Senegal responded when Ismaila Sarr reduced the deficit, but Haaland struck again just five minutes later to restore Norway's cushion. The goal marked his second consecutive brace of the tournament and further strengthened his status as one of the standout performers of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Sarr grabbed another goal deep into stoppage time, but Senegal ultimately ran out of time to complete a comeback.

The victory ensured Norway's passage into the Round of 32 and extended an impressive run for Haaland, who now has four goals in just two matches at the tournament. He is among this edition's top-scorers, jointly with Kylian Mbappe on 4 goals, while Lionel Messi leads with 5 goals in two games.