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English NewsSportsFootball'Everyone Saw What Happened': Norway Coach Breaks Silence On Controversial England Goal

'Everyone Saw What Happened': Norway Coach Breaks Silence On Controversial England Goal

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s goal kick appeared to strike the skycam wire late in the first half, deflecting towards England and allowing a quick surge forward on the attack.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Norway's goal kick seemingly struck cable before England scored equalizer.
  • Referee didn't see incident; FIFA found no supporting evidence.
  • Coach Solbakken believes ball hit wire, accepts match outcome.

Miami: Norway’s head coach Stale Solbakken reflected on the controversy around Jude Bellingham's equaliser in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final and said it’s pretty clear that the ball hit the overhead cable, but the referee said he didn’t see it himself and didn't get any message about it.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s goal kick appeared to clearly strike a camera wire late in the first half, allowing England to quickly surge forward on the attack and Bellingham scored the tying goal. Norway's goalkeeper Nyland and Solbakken protested to the referee; their protests went unheard.

Replays appeared to show a Norway goal kick hitting a cable in the buildup, although FIFA said there was "no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball."

“He said that he didn’t see it himself and that he didn’t get any message that it actually happened,” Solbakken was quoted by The Guardian. “Since Fifa says that there was no touch, he can’t do anything about it. But the ball fell down straight in front of the bench, so it did. Everyone saw what happened. I think it’s pretty clear that it did. it was a strange thing."

“I can sit here and cry but I don’t want to do that. We have done everything we could – the players have been phenomenal throughout the tournament. OK it was bizarre, but it’s part of football and why it is the best sport in the world because things like that can happen. We have to accept it, he said.

As per the rule, if the ball had been noticed hitting the wire, play would have stopped and a drop ball would have been utilised to determine possession. But, play was not interrupted. However, the game kept going.

“It was unlucky for us. The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it takes this direction. It became a misunderstanding among our players, and it was a bad moment for us. We can’t do anything about that. I don’t think we will play the game again, so that’s how it is," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the controversy during the FIFA World Cup quarter-final?

Norway's goalkeeper's goal kick appeared to hit an overhead camera wire late in the first half. This allowed England to quickly surge forward, leading to Jude Bellingham's tying goal.

How did the referee respond to the incident?

The referee stated he did not see the ball hit the cable himself and received no message that it actually happened. Consequently, he did not interrupt play or take any action.

What was FIFA's official statement regarding the incident?

FIFA stated there was

What would have happened if the ball hitting the wire was noticed?

If the ball had been noticed hitting the wire, play would have stopped immediately. A drop ball would then have been utilized to determine possession.

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham Norway Vs England
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