Star striker Neymar will miss Brazil's opening fixture due to a persistent calf problem. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he is completely unavailable for the match.
Neymar Ruled Out Of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener Against Morocco: Details Inside
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar will miss the World Cup opening match against Morocco due to a calf injury.
- Neymar sidelined for Brazil's World Cup opener due to injury.
- Coach Ancelotti values Neymar's experience, mentoring young players.
- Opponent Morocco remains unfazed, prepared for all match scenarios.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil will start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without star striker Neymar after head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the veteran forward remains completely unavailable for their opening group fixture. The highly experienced manager revealed that the iconic attacker is currently battling a persistent calf problem, potentially ruling him out of the entire initial stage.
Ancelotti About Rehabilitation Process
The thirty-four-year-old forward failed to participate in the final team training session in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. He previously missed crucial warm-up fixtures against Panama and Egypt due to the ongoing physical issue.
"He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week," Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti explicitly stated. The Italian tactical head refused to guarantee the attacker's availability for upcoming matches against Haiti and Scotland.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Snatches iShowSpeed’s Mic Over Hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction
Despite obvious lingering fitness concerns, the veteran coach defended his decision to include the experienced frontman. He believes the former Barcelona star provides immense value to the squad away from the pitch.
"He can be a good example for the younger players in our squad," Ancelotti explained. The manager emphasized that the player’s extensive tournament experience is vital for achieving a sixth global title.
Vinicius Junior Expresses Deep Admiration For Neymar
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior actively echoed his manager's sentiments regarding the forward's immense locker room influence. The talented wide player expressed hope for a rapid recovery for his teammate.
"He inspires me. I wish him a speedy recovery and I am looking forward to him finally being back on the pitch," Vinicius Junior stated during a pre-match press briefing.
Morocco Squad Preparations
The Moroccan technical team insisted that the high-profile absence would not alter their strategic approach. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed his defensive unit had formulated comprehensive plans for all scenarios.
"We prepared for a match with and without Neymar. Nothing changes for us," the forty-nine-year-old manager remarked. The North African side remains fully focused on duplicating their historic 2022 performance.
ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts As 10-Year-Old Brother Aashirwad Hits Stunning Century
National team captain Achraf Hakimi expressed slight personal disappointment about missing a direct competitive on-field encounter against his former Paris Saint-Germain club teammate. The defender remains eager to test his skills.
"I want to play against the best players, and Neymar is among the best," Hakimi added. Brazil must now navigate their initial group fixtures utilizing alternative attacking options.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why will Neymar miss Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
When is Neymar expected to return to full training?
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes Neymar can return to full training next week. However, Ancelotti did not guarantee his availability for subsequent matches against Haiti and Scotland.
Why did Carlo Ancelotti include Neymar in the squad despite his injury?
Ancelotti defended Neymar's inclusion, stating he provides immense value off the pitch. He believes Neymar can serve as a good example for younger players due to his extensive tournament experience.
How has Morocco's team reacted to Neymar's absence for the opening match?
Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed Neymar's absence won't change their strategy, as they prepared for both scenarios. Captain Achraf Hakimi expressed slight disappointment about missing a direct encounter.