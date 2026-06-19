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HomeSportsFootballWill Neymar Play Brazil's Next FIFA World Cup Match? Latest Injury Update

Will Neymar Play Brazil's Next FIFA World Cup Match? Latest Injury Update

Neymar Jr missed Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener while recovering from injury. Here's the latest on his availability for the crucial clash against Haiti.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neymar misses Brazil's upcoming FIFA World Cup fixture against Haiti.
  • He continues calf injury recovery sustained last month.
  • Rejoined training recently, but participation remains limited, cautious.

Neymar Injury Update: Brazil will once again be without Neymar in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture against Haiti, with the veteran winger continuing his recovery from a lingering calf injury. The Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed that the 34-year-old will not travel to Philadelphia with the rest of the squad for Friday's fixture. Neymar has been sidelined for approximately a month after suffering a right calf injury while representing his club, Santos on May 17 and remains unavailable despite recent signs of progress in training.

The development represents another setback for both the player and fans who had hoped to see the star forward return to action during the group stage.

Neymar Not Ready For Match Action

There were encouraging signs earlier this week when Neymar rejoined training activities for the first time since arriving at Brazil's World Cup camp.

He took part in portions of Wednesday's session in Morristown, New Jersey, training in full kit alongside his teammates. However, his involvement was limited. After completing some initial exercises with the squad, Neymar reportedly returned to the sidelines to continue individual recovery work under the supervision of Brazil's coaching staff.

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Although his presence on the training pitch offered optimism, he has yet to fully participate in team sessions, suggesting that the medical staff are taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

Brazil selected Neymar for the FIFA World Cup despite the injury concern, hoping he would recover in time to contribute during the competition. However, his return remains on hold for now.

Brazil Eye First World Cup Win Without Neymar

The five-time world champions opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco and now face a crucial test against Haiti.

Following the Haiti fixture, Brazil will conclude their Group C schedule against Scotland on June 24, with qualification to the knockout stages still to be secured.

Neymar's absence continues a lengthy spell away from international action, as he hasn't featured for Brazil's senior team since October 17, 2023.

On that occasion, he suffered a serious knee injury while representing Brazil in a South American World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo. The injury resulted in a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee, keeping him out of action for an extended period.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Neymar not play in Brazil's upcoming match against Haiti?

Neymar is recovering from a lingering right calf injury that he sustained on May 17. He will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia for the fixture.

What injury is currently sidelining Neymar?

Neymar is recovering from a right calf injury he suffered on May 17 while representing his club, Santos. He has been sidelined for approximately a month.

Has Neymar participated in any team training recently?

Yes, he rejoined training activities and took part in portions of Wednesday's session. However, his involvement was limited, and he returned to individual recovery work.

When did Neymar last play for Brazil's senior team?

He last featured for Brazil on October 17, 2023. He suffered a serious knee injury (torn ACL and meniscus) during that match, keeping him out for an extended period.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar FIFA World Cup Neymar Injury Update FIFA World CUp 2026
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