FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco Win Wild Penalty Shootout To Eliminate Netherlands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netherlands scored first, Morocco equalized late, forcing extra time.

Dramatic penalty shootout saw several misses from both teams.

Bounou's crucial save and Saibari's penalty secured Morocco's victory.

Morocco vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup: Morocco booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after surviving one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts of the tournament to eliminate the Netherlands. The Round of 32 clash finished 1-1 after extra time before the North Africans emerged 4-3 winners from the spot. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again proved to be Morocco's hero, producing a decisive save before Ismael Saibari calmly buried the winning penalty to send last year's semi-finalists through.

For the Netherlands, it marked their earliest-ever exit from a FIFA World Cup, ending the campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

Late Goal Forces Penalty Drama

The match itself offered plenty of twists before the shootout took centre stage. After a goalless first half, Cody Gakpo appeared to have fired the Dutch into the Round of 16 with a composed finish in the 72nd minute from Crysencio Summerville's assist.

The goal sparked emotional scenes as the Netherlands bench rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with Gakpo, who was visibly moved, competing just days after a great personal tragedy.

Also Check: Why Did Neymar Not Play Against Japan? Brazil Head Coach Breaks Silence

Morocco, however, refused to surrender. Deep into stoppage time, Chemsdine Talbi delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area where Issa Diop rose highest to head home an equaliser in the 91st minute.

Neither side managed to create a clear-cut opportunity during the additional 30 minutes, leaving the contest to be decided from the penalty spot.

Chaos From The Spot In FIFA World Cup

The shootout quickly turned into a dramatic contest filled with missed chances and momentum swings.

Teun Koopmeiners converted to give the Netherlands an early advantage, while Youssef El Aynaoui struck the crossbar with Morocco's opening attempt. The Dutch then failed to capitalise as Justin Kluivert also rattled the woodwork.

Soufiane Rahimi restored parity before Wout Weghorst converted for the Netherlands and Chemsdine Talbi answered immediately for Morocco.

The drama intensified when Jurrien Timber failed to score, only for Achraf Hakimi to, yet again, hit the post moments later.

Everything changed when Yassine Bounou brilliantly denied Crysencio Summerville, diving low to his left to keep Morocco alive.

With the pressure squarely on his shoulders, Ismael Saibari stepped forward and coolly slotted the decisive penalty into the bottom corner while Bart Verbruggen guessed the wrong way.

The successful spot-kick sealed a memorable victory for Morocco, who advanced to the Round of 16 after a penalty shootout that will be remembered as one of the wildest in recent FIFA World Cup history.