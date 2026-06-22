Mohamed Salah Heroics End 92-Year Wait As Egypt Make FIFA World Cup History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand took an early lead in the FIFA World Cup match.

Egypt's Mostafa Zico then equalized, sparking their comeback victory.

This marked Egypt's historic first-ever FIFA World Cup triumph.

New Zealand vs Egypt FIFA World Cup: Egypt etched their name into the history books at FIFA World Cup 2026 after producing a second-half comeback to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver. Led by Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs overturned an early deficit to secure their first-ever victory at the tournament, ending a wait that stretched back more than nine decades. The memorable triumph not only boosted Egypt's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds but also delivered one of the country's greatest moments on football's biggest stage.

New Zealand Strike First In FIFA WC Face-Off

The All Whites made an energetic start and looked determined to build on their positive performances in the tournament. Their attacking intent paid off in the 15th minute when Finn Surman rose highest from a corner and powered a header into the net, giving New Zealand a deserved lead.

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Egypt responded well and gradually began creating chances of their own. Mohamed Salah looked threatening throughout the first half, while Emam Ashour also tested the New Zealand defence. Despite their efforts, the African side headed into the break trailing.

The half-time scoreline carried additional significance. It marked the first time Egypt had ever been behind at the interval in a FIFA World Cup match.

Salah Leads Egypt's Historic Fightback

The second half saw Egypt emerge with renewed purpose. Mohamed Salah nearly found an immediate equaliser after the restart, only to be denied by goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

At the other end, Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir kept his side alive with an outstanding save to stop Callum McCowatt's close-range header from doubling New Zealand's advantage.

Then in the 58th minute, Mostafa Zico brought Egypt level after finding space inside the penalty area and heading home. The equaliser shifted momentum completely and sparked belief among the Egyptian players.

Just nine minutes later, Salah delivered the decisive moment. The Liverpool superstar finished off a slick attacking move with a precise low strike, sending Egyptian fans into celebration as the comeback was completed.

New Zealand attempted to respond, but Egypt remained in control. Trezeguet added a third goal late in the contest to seal a famous victory and cap off a remarkable turnaround.

A Landmark Moment for Egyptian Football

The final whistle confirmed a historic achievement for Egypt. After years of waiting and several difficult World Cup campaigns, the Pharaohs finally secured their maiden victory on football's grandest stage.

With Salah leading from the front and several players stepping up in key moments, Egypt's dream of a deep FIFA World Cup run remains very much alive.