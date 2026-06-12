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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Storm Past South Africa! Quinones, Jimenez Seal 2-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Storm Past South Africa! Quinones, Jimenez Seal 2-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026 opened with a fiery clash as co-hosts Mexico delivered a dominant performance to defeat South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in World Cup opener.
  • Julian Quinones scored the tournament's first goal for Mexico.
  • Match featured three red cards, two for South Africa.

FIFA WC 2026 Mexico vs South Africa: Mexico launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in style, defeating South Africa 2-0 in an action-packed opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The hosts combined attacking flair with defensive control to secure three points, while the contest also featured three red cards and a landmark goal that will be remembered for years to come. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Mexico dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and rarely allowed South Africa to settle into the game. Their aggressive approach paid off early as Julian Quinones became the first player to score at the tournament.

Quinones Creates FIFA World Cup History

Mexico's dominance was reflected on the scoreboard when Quinones found the breakthrough. The striker reacted quickest to an opportunity inside the attacking third and calmly converted to hand the hosts the lead.

The goal sparked huge celebrations around the stadium as supporters witnessed the first strike of the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Even after opening the scoring, Mexico continued to push forward. Quinones remained a major threat and came close to adding another goal before halftime, though South Africa managed to limit the damage and headed into the break trailing by a single goal.

Check Out: WATCH: Estadio Azteca Erupts As Julian Quinones Smashes FIFA World Cup 2026's First Goal

Red Cards Change The Contest

South Africa's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a major blow early in the second half.

With Brian Gutierrez racing through on goal, Yaya Sithole brought down the Mexican midfielder, leaving the referee with little option but to issue a straight red card. Reduced to 10 men, South Africa found themselves under increasing pressure.

Mexico took full advantage of their numerical superiority and eventually doubled their lead through veteran forward Raúl Jiménez. The experienced striker displayed his finishing quality, converting confidently to put the hosts firmly in command.

The visitors' frustrations continued to grow and matters worsened when Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct, leaving South Africa with only nine players on the field.

Funnily enough, even Mexico joined in the red card party. Deep into stoppage time (90+2), defender Cesar Montes received was sent off for a reckless challenge, ensuring the World Cup opener finished with 19 players on the pitch.

Despite the late dismissal, Mexico comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure an important victory. With Quinones making history and Jimenez adding the finishing touch, the co-hosts made the ideal start to their quest for a memorable World Cup on home soil.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match?

Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca. They secured three points with attacking flair and defensive control.

Who scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament for Mexico. He reacted quickly to an opportunity and calmly converted, sparking huge celebrations.

How many red cards were issued during the Mexico vs South Africa match?

Three red cards were issued in total. South Africa had two players sent off, while Mexico received one dismissal in stoppage time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Julian Quinones
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