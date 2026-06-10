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HomeSportsFootballMexico Shuts Schools, Shifts To Remote Work Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico Shuts Schools, Shifts To Remote Work Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico has announced work-from-home and school closures in the capital ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match on June 11.

By : Khushi Namdev | Edited By: Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mexican President ordered remote work, class suspension for FIFA WC opener.
  • Decision aims to prevent heavy traffic during opening events.
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 begins June 11, with Mexico vs South Africa as first match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico: Mexico is all set to host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and as preparations for the tournament begin, an important decision has been made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. According to Reuters, the Mexican President has officially ordered all federal employees in the capital to work remotely and has suspended classes in educational institutions to avoid heavy traffic congestion during the opening events of the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico President’s Order

Mexico is among the nations hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026, alongside the United States of America and Canada.

As the country prepares to host one of the biggest global sporting events, authorities have opted for remote work and suspended classes to ensure better traffic flow and improve safety during the event.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Messi Wins Penalty With Defence-Splitting Pass, Scores For Argentina In FIFA WC Warm-Up

According to the orders by Claudia Sheinbaum, all federal agencies are required to adopt a remote work model for employees based in Mexico City, except for personnel involved in essential services such as healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and FIFA World Cup operations.

ALSO READ | ‘Had Right Papers, Right Visa’: Somali FIFA World Cup Referee Omar Artan After Denied Entry To US

Under the official order, all educational institutions, from pre-school to university level, including both public and private institutions, will suspend classes for the day.

The government has also encouraged private-sector employers to implement similar remote work arrangements for their staff.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener Details

The opening match of the tournament will take place on June 11, with the co-host nation Mexico taking on South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca, aka Mexico City Stadium.

For fans in India, the match begins June 12, 12:30 AM.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to become one of the biggest sporting events in football history. This season, 48 countries will compete against each other instead of the usual 36, as the tournament has now expanded.

With final squads being revealed and 1,248 players from participating nations expected to compete, the tournament will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are all federal employees required to work remotely during the World Cup opening?

Not all federal employees are required to work remotely. Personnel involved in essential services, such as healthcare, security, critical infrastructure, and FIFA World Cup operations, are exempt from this order.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico
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