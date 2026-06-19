Mexico Beat South Korea! Romo Fires Co-Hosts Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockouts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mexico secures FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification.

Luis Romo capitalized on error, scoring Mexico's winning goal.

Crucial saves by both goalkeepers, Mexico's slender lead preserved.

Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup: Mexico has become the first team to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after edging past South Korea in a hard-fought encounter at the Guadalajara Stadium. A second-half strike from Luis Romo proved to be the difference on a night when the co-hosts showcased both resilience and composure to continue their impressive tournament run. The victory not only guaranteed Mexico a place in the knockout stages but also ensured they would finish top of their group.

It marked another significant milestone for Javier Aguirre's side, who have now recorded three consecutive World Cup victories for the first time in their history.

Romo Capitalises On Costly Korean Error

The atmosphere inside Guadalajara Stadium was electric before kick-off, but clear-cut opportunities were difficult to come by during a cagey opening period.

Mexico began to increase the pressure after the interval. Jesus Gallardo offered an early warning sign when he drove a low effort into the side-netting shortly after the restart.

Also Check: 5 Goals In Dying Minutes! Switzerland's Late Blitz Against Bosnia & Herzegovina Lights Up FIFA World Cup

Moments later, the breakthrough arrived. A defensive misunderstanding involving goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu and defender Lee Gihyuk created an opening that Luis Romo was quick to exploit. The Mexican midfielder reacted first and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to send the home fans into celebration.

The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Mexico's favour as they sought to protect their advantage and secure a historic qualification berth.

Goalkeepers Shine As Mexico Hold Firm

Despite falling behind, South Korea continued to push forward in search of an equaliser. However, both goalkeepers produced crucial interventions to keep the match alive.

Kim partially redeemed himself for his role in the opening goal with a superb save in the 75th minute. The South Korean goalkeeper stood tall to deny Raul Jimenez from close range, preventing Mexico from doubling their lead.

At the opposite end, Raul Rangel delivered one of the standout moments of the match late in the contest. With just minutes remaining, the Mexican shot-stopper pulled off a remarkable double save to thwart efforts from Cho Guesung and Yang Hyunjun, preserving his side's slender advantage.

Those interventions ultimately proved decisive as Mexico held on to secure all three points.

Knockout Stage Beckon For Mexico

The result confirms Mexico as the first nation to advance to the Round of 32 at FIFA World Cup 2026. By finishing first in their group, Aguirre's men have earned a knockout fixture against a third-placed side from either Group C, E, F, H or I.

That match is scheduled to take place in Mexico City on June 30, giving the co-hosts another opportunity to continue their impressive run in front of home support.