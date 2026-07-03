WATCH: Messi Brought Up In Ronaldo & Virat Kohli Debate, Shock Reply Ruins Speed's Mood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IShowSpeed's mood soured at World Cup watch party.

Spectator's mention of Messi upset the YouTube star.

Ronaldo scored penalty; Portugal beat Croatia 2-1.

Portugal advanced to face Spain in the next round.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Popular YouTube personality IShowSpeed experienced a total shift in mood during a live watch party for Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup knockout victory over Croatia. An initially friendly interaction with an Indian spectator turned sour after an unexpected football name-drop completely shattered the creator's high spirits.

Interaction Takes Unexpected Turn

The streaming star was interacting dynamically with fans in the stands as the tense Round of 32 clash unfolded on the pitch. An Indian spectator standing nearby approached the internet celebrity to ask whether he followed international cricket icon Virat Kohli.

The content creator answered positively before immediately turning the question back on the individual to test his football loyalties. He directly asked the spectator, "Virat Kohli or Ronaldo?" expecting a clear confirmation of the Portuguese forward's supremacy.

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IShowSpeed meets an Indian fan at the Portugal vs Croatia live watch party and asks Speed if he's a Virat Kohli fan. When Speed asks, "Virat Kohli or Ronaldo?" he says "Both," before bringing up Messi, ruining Speed's mood 😭



"Yes, obviously I'm a Virat Kohli fan." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VNKO6mWmxa — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 2, 2026

The spectator initially offered a balanced reply by stating he supported both legendary figures, which brought an immediate smile to the creator's face. However, the fan quickly ruined the positive atmosphere by unexpectedly bringing up Lionel Messi into the discussion.

Messi's Mention Ruins Mood

The sudden mention of the Argentine rival instantly ruined the YouTube star's mood, triggering his well-documented sensitivity regarding comparisons to the Portuguese captain. The atmosphere turned completely flat as the creator struggled to process the unexpected comment from the spectator.

The interaction occurred just as Ronaldo converted a crucial 68th-minute penalty to rescue the European heavyweights from tournament elimination. The equalising strike successfully marked the first career World Cup knockout goal for the veteran forward.

Substitute striker Gonçalo Ramos subsequently managed to secure a dramatic 94th-minute winner to seal progress. Portugal now advance to the Round of 16 to face Spain, keeping the captain's international dreams fully alive.