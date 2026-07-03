Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Brought Up In Ronaldo & Virat Kohli Debate, Shock Reply Ruins Speed's Mood

WATCH: Messi Brought Up In Ronaldo & Virat Kohli Debate, Shock Reply Ruins Speed's Mood

FIFA World Cup 2026: IShowSpeed shares a light-hearted moment with a fan comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli but Lionel Messi's sudden entry ruins his mood.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IShowSpeed's mood soured at World Cup watch party.
  • Spectator's mention of Messi upset the YouTube star.
  • Ronaldo scored penalty; Portugal beat Croatia 2-1.
  • Portugal advanced to face Spain in the next round.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Popular YouTube personality IShowSpeed experienced a total shift in mood during a live watch party for Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup knockout victory over Croatia. An initially friendly interaction with an Indian spectator turned sour after an unexpected football name-drop completely shattered the creator's high spirits.

Interaction Takes Unexpected Turn

The streaming star was interacting dynamically with fans in the stands as the tense Round of 32 clash unfolded on the pitch. An Indian spectator standing nearby approached the internet celebrity to ask whether he followed international cricket icon Virat Kohli.

The content creator answered positively before immediately turning the question back on the individual to test his football loyalties. He directly asked the spectator, "Virat Kohli or Ronaldo?" expecting a clear confirmation of the Portuguese forward's supremacy.

WATCH VIDEO

The spectator initially offered a balanced reply by stating he supported both legendary figures, which brought an immediate smile to the creator's face. However, the fan quickly ruined the positive atmosphere by unexpectedly bringing up Lionel Messi into the discussion.

Messi's Mention Ruins Mood 

The sudden mention of the Argentine rival instantly ruined the YouTube star's mood, triggering his well-documented sensitivity regarding comparisons to the Portuguese captain. The atmosphere turned completely flat as the creator struggled to process the unexpected comment from the spectator.

The interaction occurred just as Ronaldo converted a crucial 68th-minute penalty to rescue the European heavyweights from tournament elimination. The equalising strike successfully marked the first career World Cup knockout goal for the veteran forward.

Substitute striker Gonçalo Ramos subsequently managed to secure a dramatic 94th-minute winner to seal progress. Portugal now advance to the Round of 16 to face Spain, keeping the captain's international dreams fully alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused IShowSpeed's mood to change during his watch party?

His mood shifted after an Indian spectator unexpectedly mentioned Lionel Messi, ruining the positive atmosphere. This triggered IShowSpeed's well-documented sensitivity regarding comparisons to Ronaldo.

Which match was IShowSpeed watching when the incident occurred?

IShowSpeed was watching Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup knockout victory over Croatia. This match was a tense Round of 32 clash.

What was the initial topic discussed between IShowSpeed and the Indian spectator?

The spectator first asked IShowSpeed if he followed international cricket icon Virat Kohli. IShowSpeed then asked the spectator to choose between Kohli or Ronaldo.

What significant footballing events happened during the match?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first career World Cup knockout goal, converting a crucial 68th-minute penalty. Substitute Gonçalo Ramos later secured the dramatic 94th-minute winner.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Portugal Vs Croatia IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Messi Brought Up In Ronaldo & Virat Kohli Debate, Shock Reply Ruins Speed's Mood
WATCH: Messi Brought Up In Ronaldo & Virat Kohli Debate, Shock Reply Ruins Speed's Mood
Football
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears For Late Friend Diogo Jota After Win
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears For Late Friend Diogo Jota After Win
Football
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2026, Hints Sister Katia Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration Rush Swells as Pilgrims Face Long Waits at Jammu and Srinagar Camps
Ram Mandir Probe: SIT Intensifies Ayodhya Land Deal Investigation Ahead of July 15 Report Deadline
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Second Pilgrim Convoy Leaves Jammu Amid Tight Security, Registration Rush Grows
Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Government Over Bharat Tiwari Encounter; Bahujan Mahapanchayat Postponed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget