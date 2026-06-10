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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Wins Penalty With Defence-Splitting Pass, Scores For Argentina In FIFA WC Warm-Up

WATCH: Messi Wins Penalty With Defence-Splitting Pass, Scores For Argentina In FIFA WC Warm-Up

Lionel Messi marked his return with a goal against Iceland, helping Argentina secure a 3-0 win in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in second-half cameo.
  • Defense-splitting pass led to a penalty converted by him.
  • Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup warm-up.

Messi Goal Argentina FIFA World Cup Warm-Up: Lionel Messi appears to have fully recovered from the minor injury he sustained during an MLS match for Inter Miami. As he gears up to lead defending champions Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026, 'La Pulga' was in action against Iceland in a warm-up fixture. The two sides last met at the 2018 World Cup, a match remembered for Messi's missed penalty. This time, however, the Argentine captain made no such mistake.

Introduced late in the second half, Messi needed just one touch in the attacking half to make an impact. Spotting Lautaro Martinez's run, he threaded a trademark defence-splitting pass that sent the striker clean through on goal.

Martinez cleverly lifted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper before being brought down in the process, earning Argentina a penalty. Messi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot. Check it out:

Argentina Cruise 3-0 Past Iceland 

Argentina signed off from their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Iceland, delivering another confident performance ahead of their title defence. Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad for the friendly, with Lionel Messi starting on the bench as he continued his return from a minor injury concern.

The reigning world champions controlled proceedings from the outset and took the lead through Valentin Barco. Iceland found it difficult to trouble the Albiceleste, who dictated possession and created the better chances throughout the match.

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Lionel Messi was introduced after the break and quickly made his presence felt, as already mentioned. Thiago Almada added a third goal late on to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory not only maintained Argentina's positive momentum but also provided encouragement regarding Messi's fitness, with the captain looking sharp during his second-half cameo ahead of the World Cup.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of Argentina's warm-up match against Iceland?

Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture. This victory maintained their positive momentum ahead of the tournament.

Did Lionel Messi start Argentina's warm-up game against Iceland?

No, Lionel Messi started on the bench for the warm-up match against Iceland. He was introduced late in the second half as he continued his return from a minor injury.

How did Lionel Messi contribute to Argentina's win against Iceland?

Messi, introduced late in the second half, made an immediate impact by assisting a penalty. He then calmly converted the penalty himself.

What was Lionel Messi's fitness status before the warm-up game?

Lionel Messi appeared to have fully recovered from a minor injury sustained during an MLS match. His performance was encouraging for his fitness ahead of the World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Football Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Lautaro Martinez
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