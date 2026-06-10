WATCH: Messi Wins Penalty With Defence-Splitting Pass, Scores For Argentina In FIFA WC Warm-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in second-half cameo.

Defense-splitting pass led to a penalty converted by him.

Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup warm-up.

Messi Goal Argentina FIFA World Cup Warm-Up: Lionel Messi appears to have fully recovered from the minor injury he sustained during an MLS match for Inter Miami. As he gears up to lead defending champions Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026, 'La Pulga' was in action against Iceland in a warm-up fixture. The two sides last met at the 2018 World Cup, a match remembered for Messi's missed penalty. This time, however, the Argentine captain made no such mistake.

Introduced late in the second half, Messi needed just one touch in the attacking half to make an impact. Spotting Lautaro Martinez's run, he threaded a trademark defence-splitting pass that sent the striker clean through on goal.

Martinez cleverly lifted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper before being brought down in the process, earning Argentina a penalty. Messi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot. Check it out:

Messi literally 45 seconds after subbing on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bTI3gv3mB4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2026

Argentina Cruise 3-0 Past Iceland

Argentina signed off from their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Iceland, delivering another confident performance ahead of their title defence. Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad for the friendly, with Lionel Messi starting on the bench as he continued his return from a minor injury concern.

The reigning world champions controlled proceedings from the outset and took the lead through Valentin Barco. Iceland found it difficult to trouble the Albiceleste, who dictated possession and created the better chances throughout the match.

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Lionel Messi was introduced after the break and quickly made his presence felt, as already mentioned. Thiago Almada added a third goal late on to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory not only maintained Argentina's positive momentum but also provided encouragement regarding Messi's fitness, with the captain looking sharp during his second-half cameo ahead of the World Cup.