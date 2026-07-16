WATCH: Messi Runs Rings Around England Stars In Magical FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Dribble

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi guided Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

His memorable dribble past five English players amazed spectators.

He assisted equalizer and Lautaro Martinez's winning goal.

Messi Dribbling vs England: Lionel Messi once again proved why he is arguably football's greatest ever player, inspiring Argentina to a dramatic victory over England and a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. At 39, when most have usually already stepped away from the game, the Argentine captain continues to deliver on the biggest stage, combining experience, vision and unmatched skill to guide the defending champions into another World Cup final.

Although Messi did not find the back of the net, he left his mark all over the semi-final with moments of pure brilliance that reminded fans why he continues to defy age.

Vintage Messi Leaves England Chasing Shadows

No exagero, probablemente mi jugada favorita de Messi. Sencillamente perfecta pic.twitter.com/FQuVMEydsw — B𝐀𝐑𝐆CELONA (@Bargcelona10) July 16, 2026

At one point during the tense semi-final clash, Messi picked up possession inside England's half and embarked on a mesmerising run.

Gliding past five players, including Harry Kane, who was left on the floor, with trademark close control, the Argentine maestro had the crowd on its feet before Elliot Anderson brought him down with a tactical foul to halt the attack.

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The dazzling sequence instantly became one of the standout highlights of the tournament, showcasing that Messi's dribbling remains among the very best.

England attempted to crowd him out throughout the contest, frequently surrounding him with multiple defenders, but the veteran repeatedly found ways to unlock their defensive shape.

Two Crucial Assists Seal Argentina's Place

While England managed to limit Messi's shooting opportunities, they could not stop his creativity.

The Argentine captain first set up Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser with a perfectly weighted pass before producing another magical delivery deep into stoppage time.

His pinpoint cross from the weaker foot found Lautaro Martinez, who finished clinically to send Argentina into a second successive FIFA World Cup final.

With Argentina now just one win away from retaining their crown, Messi's dream of adding another World Cup triumph to his extraordinary legacy remains very much alive.