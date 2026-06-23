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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record

WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record

Messi FIFA World Cup record :Lionel Messi broke the FIFA World Cup goal-scoring record against Austria, with his first strike reminding fans of his iconic El Clasico winner for FC Barcelona.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi scored twice, breaking FIFA World Cup scoring record.
  • His record-breaking first goal evoked memories of an iconic club strike.
  • Messi added second goal, almost completing a historic hat-trick.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Lionel Messi Goal: Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players, producing a memorable performance for Argentina against Austria at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine captain scored twice in his side's victory, but it was his first strike of the evening that quickly became the talk of the football world. Fans were quick to point out similarities between the goal and one of Messi's most iconic moments in club football, his dramatic winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico back in 2017. Check it out:

The finish, movement and composure were vintage Messi, triggering a wave of nostalgia across social media. The goal was not only spectacular but also historic, as it helped Messi move ahead of every player in FIFA World Cup history on the all-time scoring charts.

Messi Creates FIFA World Cup History

Coming into the match, Messi was already level with German legend Miroslav Klose after matching the legendary forward's tally of 16 World Cup goals during Argentina's opening group-stage victory over Algeria.

Against Austria, the 38-year-old needed just one goal to move into sole possession of the record. He achieved that milestone in the 38th minute, finishing clinically to send the Argentina supporters inside the stadium into celebration.

Also Check: Haaland's Double Fires Norway To Dramatic 3-2 Victory Past Senegal

The strike took Messi to 17 World Cup goals, making him the competition's leading scorer outright. Remarkably, the achievement came after the Argentine skipper had earlier failed to convert a penalty.

Nearly A Hat-Trick

Messi was not done rewriting history. Deep into stoppage time, he found the net again after reacting quickest to a rebound from his own effort. The second goal extended his record further and took his World Cup tally to 18 goals.

The Argentina captain came agonisingly close to completing a hat-trick as well. In the dying moments, he stepped up for a free-kick and nearly produced another magical finish. The effort narrowly missed the target, brushing past the post by inches.

Also Check: WATCH: Mbappe Fires Absolute Rocket As France Star Climbs FIFA World Cup Record Charts

Now appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, Messi continues to add new chapters to an already extraordinary international career. The Argentine legend now boasts 121 goals in 201 appearances for his country and remains central to Argentina's hopes of retaining the world title.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Lionel Messi break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria?

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. His two goals against Austria increased his total to 18, surpassing Miroslav Klose's previous record of 16 goals.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score in Argentina's victory over Austria?

Lionel Messi scored two goals in Argentina's victory against Austria. His second goal, scored in stoppage time, further extended his new World Cup scoring record.

Who previously held the record for most goals in FIFA World Cup history before Messi?

German legend Miroslav Klose previously held the record for most FIFA World Cup goals with 16. Messi equaled Klose's tally in Argentina's opening group-stage match against Algeria.

How many FIFA World Cups has Lionel Messi now participated in?

Lionel Messi is currently appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup. He continues to add new chapters to his already extraordinary international career with Argentina.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Football World Cup Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup El Clasico FIFA World CUp 2026 Messi Video
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