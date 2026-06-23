WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi scored twice, breaking FIFA World Cup scoring record.

His record-breaking first goal evoked memories of an iconic club strike.

Messi added second goal, almost completing a historic hat-trick.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Lionel Messi Goal: Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players, producing a memorable performance for Argentina against Austria at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine captain scored twice in his side's victory, but it was his first strike of the evening that quickly became the talk of the football world. Fans were quick to point out similarities between the goal and one of Messi's most iconic moments in club football, his dramatic winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico back in 2017. Check it out:

My GOAT has been scoring this PES Type of goals for so long.

Madrid suffered in his hands when he was in spain.



Lionel Andreas Messi.



Identical goal vs Madrid and vs Austria pic.twitter.com/0PskmUR9WU June 22, 2026

The finish, movement and composure were vintage Messi, triggering a wave of nostalgia across social media. The goal was not only spectacular but also historic, as it helped Messi move ahead of every player in FIFA World Cup history on the all-time scoring charts.

Messi Creates FIFA World Cup History

Coming into the match, Messi was already level with German legend Miroslav Klose after matching the legendary forward's tally of 16 World Cup goals during Argentina's opening group-stage victory over Algeria.

Against Austria, the 38-year-old needed just one goal to move into sole possession of the record. He achieved that milestone in the 38th minute, finishing clinically to send the Argentina supporters inside the stadium into celebration.

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The strike took Messi to 17 World Cup goals, making him the competition's leading scorer outright. Remarkably, the achievement came after the Argentine skipper had earlier failed to convert a penalty.

Nearly A Hat-Trick

Messi was not done rewriting history. Deep into stoppage time, he found the net again after reacting quickest to a rebound from his own effort. The second goal extended his record further and took his World Cup tally to 18 goals.

The Argentina captain came agonisingly close to completing a hat-trick as well. In the dying moments, he stepped up for a free-kick and nearly produced another magical finish. The effort narrowly missed the target, brushing past the post by inches.

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Now appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, Messi continues to add new chapters to an already extraordinary international career. The Argentine legend now boasts 121 goals in 201 appearances for his country and remains central to Argentina's hopes of retaining the world title.