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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Messi's Ice-Cold Reaction To Jude Bellingham Before Crushing England's World Cup Dream

WATCH: Messi's Ice-Cold Reaction To Jude Bellingham Before Crushing England's World Cup Dream

Lionel Messi had the final say after an animated exchange with Jude Bellingham, inspiring Argentina's dramatic comeback to knock England out of the FIFA World Cup.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi and Bellingham exchanged words during World Cup semi-final.
  • Bellingham later clarified, stating "there was nothing bad at all."
  • England led, but Messi orchestrated Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback.

Messi Jude Bellingham Spat: During Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, Lionel Messi was involved in a brief exchange with England star Jude Bellingham before producing another decisive display that helped send the defending champions into the final. The incident quickly went viral on social media because of Messi's reaction, with many fans pointing to the confrontation as a moment that only seemed to motivate the Argentine captain even further. Check it out:

Messi & Bellingham Exchange Words

The flashpoint arrived during the opening half in Atlanta, where both players were seen exchanging words following a stoppage in play.

Television footage showed Bellingham walking away with a smirk after the interaction, while Messi appeared unfazed, simply nodding before turning his attention back to the match.

Also Check || WATCH: Messi Runs Rings Around England Stars In Magical FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Dribble

Neither side managed to break the deadlock before the interval, but the moment between the two stars quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the semi-final.

After the match, Bellingham revealed what the conversation was about.

" There were zero problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all”.

“I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing. For me was a priviledge to face Leo,” he added.

Argentina Produce Dramatic Turnaround

England looked destined for the final after Anthony Gordon fired the Three Lions ahead early in the second half.

For much of the contest, that solitary strike appeared enough as England sat deeper in an attempt to protect their advantage.

However, Argentina seized control during the closing stages, with Messi orchestrating wave after wave of attacks.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Messi picked out Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser, before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered another inch-perfect assist in stoppage time.

His cross found Lautaro Martinez, who converted the decisive goal to complete a remarkable 2-1 comeback.

The victory booked Argentina's place in a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, while England's hopes of ending their long wait for another appearance in the tournament's showpiece came to a painful end.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the interaction between Messi and Jude Bellingham during the semi-final?

The two players exchanged words during a stoppage in play. Bellingham later clarified they were discussing a

How did Lionel Messi react to his exchange with Jude Bellingham?

Messi appeared unfazed, simply nodding before refocusing on the match. Many fans observed that the confrontation seemed to motivate him further.

What was the final outcome of the Argentina vs England semi-final match?

Argentina secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against England. Messi played a pivotal role, assisting both the equalizer and the decisive winning goal in stoppage time.

How did Messi contribute to Argentina's victory over England?

Messi orchestrated attacks throughout the game. He provided two crucial assists, setting up Enzo Fernandez for the equalizer and Lautaro Martinez for the winning goal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham Argentina Vs England
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