WATCH: Messi's Ice-Cold Reaction To Jude Bellingham Before Crushing England's World Cup Dream

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi and Bellingham exchanged words during World Cup semi-final.

Bellingham later clarified, stating "there was nothing bad at all."

England led, but Messi orchestrated Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback.

Messi Jude Bellingham Spat: During Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, Lionel Messi was involved in a brief exchange with England star Jude Bellingham before producing another decisive display that helped send the defending champions into the final. The incident quickly went viral on social media because of Messi's reaction, with many fans pointing to the confrontation as a moment that only seemed to motivate the Argentine captain even further. Check it out:

England blames Bellingham for awakening Messi pic.twitter.com/l92U3ppLA9 July 16, 2026

Messi & Bellingham Exchange Words

The flashpoint arrived during the opening half in Atlanta, where both players were seen exchanging words following a stoppage in play.

Television footage showed Bellingham walking away with a smirk after the interaction, while Messi appeared unfazed, simply nodding before turning his attention back to the match.

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Neither side managed to break the deadlock before the interval, but the moment between the two stars quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the semi-final.

After the match, Bellingham revealed what the conversation was about.

" There were zero problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all”.

“I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing. For me was a priviledge to face Leo,” he added.

Argentina Produce Dramatic Turnaround

England looked destined for the final after Anthony Gordon fired the Three Lions ahead early in the second half.

For much of the contest, that solitary strike appeared enough as England sat deeper in an attempt to protect their advantage.

However, Argentina seized control during the closing stages, with Messi orchestrating wave after wave of attacks.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Messi picked out Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser, before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered another inch-perfect assist in stoppage time.

His cross found Lautaro Martinez, who converted the decisive goal to complete a remarkable 2-1 comeback.

The victory booked Argentina's place in a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, while England's hopes of ending their long wait for another appearance in the tournament's showpiece came to a painful end.