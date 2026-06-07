WATCH: Messi-Less Argentina Cruise In FIFA WC Warm-Up As Lautaro-Simeone Duo Shines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina secured 2-0 victory in World Cup preparation.

Lautaro Martinez scored penalty, Simeone added second goal.

Lionel Messi was benched amid muscle fatigue recovery.

Argentina vs Honduras Highlights: Argentina continued their preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 with a confident victory over Honduras, securing a 2-0 win despite leaving Lionel Messi on the bench for the entire match. The reigning world champions produced another composed display as they fine-tuned their plans before heading into the tournament in North America. Even without their talisman, Argentina controlled proceedings and delivered a performance that will provide encouragement ahead of their title defence.

With Messi still managing muscle fatigue, head coach Lionel Scaloni opted against risking his captain.

Lautaro & Simeone Secure 2-0 Victory: WATCH

Lautaro Martinez and Argentina strike first ‼️



Argentina 🇦🇷 - 1

Honduras 🇭🇳 - 0

36’ pic.twitter.com/KEI6cOQpEF — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 7, 2026

Argentina's breakthrough arrived late in the first half after Nicolas Tagliafico was brought down inside the penalty area. Lautaro Martínez stepped up from the spot and calmly converted to hand the South Americans a deserved advantage.

The Inter Milan forward remained influential after the interval and played a key role in Argentina's second goal. Shortly after the restart, Martínez produced an intelligent backheel that found Atlético Madrid attacker Giuliano Simeone in space.

The youngster made no mistake from close range, doubling his side's lead and effectively putting the contest beyond Honduras.

GIULIANO SIMEONE WHAT A GOAL 🔥🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lmciJBoXTe — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 7, 2026

The two-goal cushion allowed Argentina to dictate the tempo for the remainder of the match while also giving Scaloni the opportunity to assess several members of his squad.

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Messi Kept In Reserve Ahead Of World Cup Opener

Following Simeone's strike, Argentina made numerous substitutions, but Messi remained among the unused players. The 38-year-old has been recovering from a minor injury suffered during Inter Miami's final MLS fixture before joining up with the national team.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Albiceleste's coaching staff appear determined to ensure their captain is fully fit before the tournament gets underway.

The victory over Honduras represents another positive step in Argentina's build-up to the competition, where they will be aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

Argentina's campaign begins in Group J with a clash against Algeria on June 16 (June 17, 6:30 AM in India). Scaloni's men will then face Austria and Jordan in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Before turning their attention to those matches, however, the defending champions have one final test. Argentina are scheduled to take on Iceland on June 9, offering another opportunity to sharpen their preparations before football's biggest tournament begins.