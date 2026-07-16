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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Discovers England Goalkeeper's Bottle With Special Penalty Instructions

WATCH: Messi Discovers England Goalkeeper's Bottle With Special Penalty Instructions

Lionel Messi's attention shifted from Argentina's celebrations after discovering Jordan Pickford's detailed penalty notes following the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi discovered Pickford's water bottle detailing Argentina penalty plans.
  • Argentina players reacted with amusement to England's detailed preparation.
  • Messi assisted two goals in Argentina's 2-1 comeback win.

Messi Pickford Bottle Reaction: Argentina's celebrations after booking a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final took an amusing turn when Lionel Messi stumbled upon something unexpected. As the players celebrated their dramatic semi-final victory over England in Atlanta, the Argentine captain was spotted having a look at a bottle, surrounded by teammates, with a curious look on his face. It was later revealed to be England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's bottle with penalty plans. Check it out:

Pickford's Penalty Plan Catches Argentina's Eye

The now-viral clip shows Messi carefully examining the writing attached to Pickford's water bottle, which featured Argentina players' names along with where they were expected to shoot their penalty kicks.

Such notes are common in modern football, with goalkeepers often relying on extensive scouting reports in case knockout matches are decided from the spot.

Read More: 'Not To Be So Stupid': Argentina's Cristian Romero Fires Back At Ex-England Star

However, the level of preparation appeared to have surprised Messi, who spent a few moments reading through the details before sharing them with his teammates.

Other Argentine players, like Enzo Fernandez, were seen smiling and laughing seemingly after noticing their own names listed on the bottle.

Argentina Complete Another Stunning Comeback

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Fortunately for Argentina, Pickford never got the chance to use those notes.

England looked set to end their long wait for another FIFA World Cup final after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the 55th minute. However, just as they had done earlier in the tournament, Lionel Scaloni's side found another gear when it mattered most.

Messi inspired the comeback with two brilliant assists, first setting up Enzo Fernandez before delivering a sublime cross for Lautaro Martinez to score the winner in stoppage time.

The victory sends Argentina into a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, where they will face Spain with the opportunity to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lionel Messi discover after Argentina's semi-final victory?

Messi found England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's water bottle near the goal. It contained detailed penalty notes prepared for a potential shootout against Argentina.

Are such penalty notes common in football?

Yes, such notes are common in modern football. Goalkeepers often use them, based on extensive scouting reports, for potential penalty shootouts in knockout matches.

Did Jordan Pickford get to use his penalty notes during the match?

No, Pickford did not get to use his notes. Argentina secured a comeback victory over England before the match could proceed to a penalty shootout.

How did Argentina win their semi-final match against England?

Argentina made a stunning comeback after being 1-0 down. Messi provided two assists, leading to goals by Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in stoppage time for the win.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Enzo Fernandez Argentina Vs England
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