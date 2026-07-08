WATCH: Messi Clashes With Egypt Coach After Anti-Racism Gesture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hassan accused officials of favoring Argentina to keep Messi.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Egypt was nothing short of a theatrical masterpiece on the pitch, but it is the dramatic fallout that has captured global attention. Argentina managed to pull off a sensational 3-2 comeback victory after being 0-2 down late into the second half. However, the headline act shifted from the sporting feat to a chaotic touchline confrontation involving Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi and Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan. Videos of the incident have gone viral across social media platforms, showing Hassan executing FIFA’s official anti-racism gesture during a heated exchange, leaving Messi visibly stunned and triggering a massive brawl that required players and match officials to intervene.

Touchline Flare-Up and Anti-Racism Gesture

As the match reached a fever pitch in the dying moments, tensions boiled over near the dugout. Video footage circulating online shows Lionel Messi approaching Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, leading to an immediate verbal exchange between the two. In reaction, Hassan crossed his arms to form an "X" symbol the exact signal introduced by FIFA to report alleged racist abuse and trigger anti-discrimination protocols.

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Lionel Messi asks Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan: 🗣️ «What's wrong with you?»



FT: 🇦🇷 Argentina 3-2 Egypt 🇪🇬 🍿

⚽ Yasser Ibrahim

⚽ Mostafa Ziko

⚽ Christian Romero

⚽ Lionel Messi

⚽ Enzo Fernandez https://t.co/WAzfFA2bxK pic.twitter.com/t0WQZhGzC4 — ShowTime Promotions (@ShowTimePromoUg) July 8, 2026

The confrontation rapidly escalated as an Egyptian backroom staff member lost his temper and charged toward Messi. The Albiceleste squad quickly surrounded their captain to shield him, prompting security personnel and the refereeing team to separate the clashing camps. The aggressive Egyptian staff member was promptly shown a red card and escorted away, while French referee François Letexier handed Hassan a yellow card rather than halting the match under the official anti-racism guidelines, leaving the Egyptian camp further infuriated.

Egypt Slams Officiating and Alleges World Cup Favoritism

Following the final whistle, a deeply frustrated Hossam Hassan did not hold back during his post-match press conference. He refused to extend "hard luck" wishes, directly accusing external forces of protecting the reigning world champions to keep Lionel Messi in the tournament.

"Argentina's victory is entirely undeserved," Hassan said. "I promise you, once I return today, I will not watch football in this World Cup at all, because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I will not watch this World Cup again. We looked better than the reigning champions better in every way but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it. Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champions in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

The Pharaohs were particularly aggrieved by a disallowed goal from Mostafa Ziko earlier in the match following a subjective VAR review, as well as a rejected penalty claim when Alexis Mac Allister pulled Hamdy Fathy's shirt right before Argentina went down the other end to score their winner.

High Drama on the Pitch

Before the touchline chaos overshadowed the fixture, Egypt looked well on course to pull off one of the greatest upsets in modern World Cup history. An early opener from Yasser Ibrahim in the 15th minute set the tone, and things looked even grimmer for Argentina when Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty, saved brilliantly by Mostafa Shobeir. When Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt's lead in the 67th minute, the African side had one foot in the quarter-finals.

However, the world champions mounted a breathtaking rescue act in the final 15 minutes of regulation time. Defender Cristian Romero initiated the comeback with a strike in the 79th minute. Just four minutes later, Messi redeemed his earlier penalty miss by slotting home the equalizer. The heartbreak for Egypt was finalized deep into stoppage time when midfielder Enzo Fernández sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory, booking Argentina's spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.