Messi's Argentina Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals After Extra-Time Thriller Against Switzerland

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina's Mac Allister scored first, Switzerland's Ndoye equalized.

Swiss Embolo received red card; Alvarez scored in extra-time.

Lautaro Martinez sealed victory, setting up England semi-final.

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup: Defending champions Argentina overcame a stubborn Switzerland side to secure a 3-1 extra-time victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, setting up a blockbuster semi-final clash against England. Lionel Scaloni's men were pushed to the limit despite playing with a numerical advantage for nearly 50 minutes, eventually finding the breakthrough through Julian Alvarez before Lautaro Martinez sealed the result late on.

The victory also extended Argentina's remarkable scoring streak at the World Cup, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites.

Mac Allister Opens The Scoring, Switzerland Respond

Argentina made an ideal start at Kansas City Stadium, taking the lead through an unexpected source.

Lionel Messi delivered a pinpoint corner that Alexis Mac Allister powered home with a towering header despite being surrounded by taller Swiss defenders.

Read More: Why Did Breel Embolo Get Red Card? Dramatic Argentina Vs Switzerland Moment Explained

Switzerland threatened on several occasions before the break, with Emiliano Martinez producing an outstanding intervention to deny Breel Embolo after the striker burst through on goal.

After the restart, Messi carved open the Swiss defence with a perfectly weighted pass for Nahuel Molina, but the full-back failed to hit the target.

Switzerland gradually gained control and deservedly equalised through Dan Ndoye, who finally found the net after being denied twice earlier by heroic defending and another fine Martinez save.

Red Card Shifts Momentum Before Argentina Finish Strong

The contest took another dramatic twist in the 72nd minute when Breel Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of the match with ten men.

Messi nearly settled the tie in normal time, curling a right-footed effort narrowly wide, while Thiago Almada struck the outside of the post early in extra time.

Argentina finally found the decisive breakthrough when Julian Alvarez curled a superb finish beyond Gregor Kobel before Lautaro Martinez added a late third to confirm their passage into the semi-finals.

The result also continued Argentina's impressive record of scoring in 15 consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, moving them closer to some of the competition's longest-ever scoring streaks as they prepare for a mouth-watering showdown with England.