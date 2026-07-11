India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballMeet Mikel Merino: Spain's FIFA World Cup Hero Who Sent Ronaldo & De Bruyne Home

Meet Mikel Merino: Spain's FIFA World Cup Hero Who Sent Ronaldo & De Bruyne Home

Mikel Merino scored another late winner as Spain beat Belgium to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, setting up a blockbuster clash against Mbappe's France.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mikel Merino scored late winner, sending Spain into World Cup semi-finals.
  • This was his second decisive knockout goal, eliminating Portugal previously.
  • From Osasuna to Arsenal, Merino emerged as Spain's crucial match-winner.

Mikel Merino FIFA World Cup: Mikel Merino is quickly becoming Spain's biggest match-winner at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Arsenal midfielder once again delivered when it mattered most, scoring a late winner against Belgium to send La Roja into the semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 victory. It was his second decisive goal in as many knockout matches, having also struck in stoppage time to eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 16.

Merino's latest intervention has cemented his reputation as Spain's go-to man in crunch moments, with Luis de la Fuente's side now just one win away from reaching the FIFA World Cup final.

From Osasuna Academy To Premier League Star

Born in Pamplona on June 22, 1996, Merino comes from a footballing family. Son of former Osasuna midfielder Angel Merino, he began his career with local side Amigo before joining Osasuna's youth setup.

After impressing through the academy ranks, he broke into Osasuna's reserve team during the 2013-14 season before making his senior debut in the Segunda Division.

Also Check || WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

His performances helped the club secure promotion back to La Liga, attracting interest from across Europe.

Borussia Dortmund signed the midfielder ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but limited opportunities in Germany led to a move to Newcastle United.

Although he showed glimpses of his talent in England, he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Real Sociedad Revival & Arsenal Success

Merino returned to Spain in 2018 after joining Real Sociedad, where he developed into one of La Liga's most consistent midfielders.

His impressive displays earned him another Premier League opportunity, with Arsenal securing his signature on a four-year deal in a transfer.

Now, he is making headlines on the biggest stage in football. Against Belgium, Merino reacted quickest after Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort was spilled by substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, calmly converting the rebound to seal Spain's place in the last four.

Having also scored the dramatic winner against Portugal from Ferran Torres' precise assist, Merino has emerged as Spain's unlikely hero, producing decisive moments exactly when his country has needed them most.

Frequently Asked Questions

What key role has Mikel Merino played for Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Merino has become Spain's match-winner, scoring a late goal against Belgium to send them to the semi-finals. He also scored the winner against Portugal in the Round of 16.

Which football club does Mikel Merino currently play for?

Mikel Merino is currently an Arsenal midfielder. He joined the club on a four-year deal after impressing with Real Sociedad.

Where was Mikel Merino born, and how did his professional career start?

Born in Pamplona on June 22, 1996, Merino started at local side Amigo before joining Osasuna's youth setup. He made his senior debut in the Segunda Division.

What was Mikel Merino's career path before joining Arsenal?

After starting at Osasuna, he played for Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. He then returned to Spain with Real Sociedad before Arsenal secured his transfer.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup Kevin De Bruyne Mikel Merino
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Meet Mikel Merino: Spain's FIFA World Cup Hero Who Sent Ronaldo & De Bruyne Home
Meet Mikel Merino: Spain's FIFA World Cup Hero Who Sent Ronaldo & De Bruyne Home
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Star Receives Death Threats After Painful Exit, Federation Responds
FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Star Receives Death Threats After Painful Exit, Federation Responds
Football
Lamine Yamal Creates FIFA World Cup History! Not Even Pele Or Mbappe Managed This
Lamine Yamal Creates FIFA World Cup History! Not Even Pele Or Mbappe Managed This
Football
WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026
WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas Of India 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence on Sunetra Pawar, BMC Funds and NCP Buzz
Ideas Of India 2026: Ex-RAW and Ex-ISI Chiefs Reveal the Only Way India-Pakistan Can Move Forward
Ideas Of India 2026: John Mearsheimer Warns India Against Getting Too Close to the US
Ideas Of India 2026: Gauranga Das Says the Bhagavad Gita Is the Manual for Fearlessness
Ideas Of India 2026: Sanya Malhotra Says Growth Begins Outside the Comfort Zone
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget