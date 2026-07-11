Meet Mikel Merino: Spain's FIFA World Cup Hero Who Sent Ronaldo & De Bruyne Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mikel Merino scored late winner, sending Spain into World Cup semi-finals.

This was his second decisive knockout goal, eliminating Portugal previously.

From Osasuna to Arsenal, Merino emerged as Spain's crucial match-winner.

Mikel Merino FIFA World Cup: Mikel Merino is quickly becoming Spain's biggest match-winner at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Arsenal midfielder once again delivered when it mattered most, scoring a late winner against Belgium to send La Roja into the semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 victory. It was his second decisive goal in as many knockout matches, having also struck in stoppage time to eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 16.

Merino's latest intervention has cemented his reputation as Spain's go-to man in crunch moments, with Luis de la Fuente's side now just one win away from reaching the FIFA World Cup final.

From Osasuna Academy To Premier League Star

Born in Pamplona on June 22, 1996, Merino comes from a footballing family. Son of former Osasuna midfielder Angel Merino, he began his career with local side Amigo before joining Osasuna's youth setup.

After impressing through the academy ranks, he broke into Osasuna's reserve team during the 2013-14 season before making his senior debut in the Segunda Division.

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His performances helped the club secure promotion back to La Liga, attracting interest from across Europe.

Borussia Dortmund signed the midfielder ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but limited opportunities in Germany led to a move to Newcastle United.

Although he showed glimpses of his talent in England, he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Real Sociedad Revival & Arsenal Success

Merino returned to Spain in 2018 after joining Real Sociedad, where he developed into one of La Liga's most consistent midfielders.

His impressive displays earned him another Premier League opportunity, with Arsenal securing his signature on a four-year deal in a transfer.

Now, he is making headlines on the biggest stage in football. Against Belgium, Merino reacted quickest after Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort was spilled by substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, calmly converting the rebound to seal Spain's place in the last four.

Having also scored the dramatic winner against Portugal from Ferran Torres' precise assist, Merino has emerged as Spain's unlikely hero, producing decisive moments exactly when his country has needed them most.