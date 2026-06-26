Mbappe vs Haaland Head-To-Head: Who Holds The Edge Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Blockbuster?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappe and Haaland set to meet at FIFA World Cup 2026 in group stage.

Mbappe holds 3-1 Champions League win record over Haaland.

Mbappe boasts World Cup win, Haaland makes tournament debut.

Mbappe vs Haaland FIFA World Cup: FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver one of its biggest individual matchups when Kylian Mbappe's France lock horns with Erling Haaland's Norway. For years, the two superstars have been compared as the faces of football's next generation, but remarkably, they have never shared the pitch at international level. That changes now. Although this will be their first meeting in national team colours, Mbappe and Haaland have crossed paths several times in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe Holds The Upper Hand Over Haaland

The pair have faced each other four times in the UEFA Champions League, with Mbappe finishing on the winning side in three of those meetings, while Haaland has celebrated victory once.

Their rivalry began during the 2019/20 Round of 16 when Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 first-leg victory by scoring twice. Mbappe created Paris Saint-Germain's only goal of the evening, setting up Neymar.

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However, PSG responded in the return leg by overturning the deficit to eliminate Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate. Mbappe, despite carrying an injury, came off the bench late in the match and joined the celebrations after helping his side progress.

The next chapter came in the 2024/25 knockout phase play-offs. Haaland twice fired Manchester City ahead in the opening leg, but Mbappe cancelled out one of those goals before Real Madrid completed a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 away from home.

In the return fixture, Haaland did not feature, while Mbappe stole the spotlight by scoring a stunning hat-trick as Madrid secured another victory to comfortably advance.

The duo also met during the 2025/26 campaign. Haaland converted a penalty as Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the league phase, with Mbappe remaining on the bench.

When the sides met again in the Round of 16, Madrid won the tie convincingly. Haaland found the net in the second leg before being substituted, while Mbappe came off the bench to help Real complete another victory.

Different FIFA World Cup Journeys

While Haaland enters the tournament as an excited first-time participant, Mbappe arrives with a vastly different level of experience.

He playing in his third FIFA World Cup despite still being only 27 years old, and has already lifted the trophy in 2018. Mbappe finished as runner-up in 2022 and boasts an extraordinary return of 16 goals in just 16 World Cup appearances. Among active players, only Lionel Messi has scored more goals in the competition.

Haaland's international journey has taken longer to reach this point. Norway failed to qualify for previous major tournaments, making this his first appearance on football's biggest stage.

The Manchester City striker does, however, possess one achievement that Mbappe is still chasing, the UEFA Champions League title, which he won with City in 2023.