Kylian Mbappe scored two goals against Sweden, securing a brace in the 3-0 victory for France. His goals were crucial in advancing Les Bleus.
WATCH: Mbappe Slices Through Sweden Defence Before Unleashing Rocket Strike
Kylian Mbappe produced another moment of magic against Sweden, weaving past defenders before smashing home from a tight angle at FIFA World Cup 2026.
- Mbappe scored a breathtaking goal against Sweden.
- His two goals secured France's dominant 3-0 victory.
- Mbappe's brace raised his World Cup tally to 18 goals.
Mbappe Goal FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe reminded the football world why he remains one of the game's most electrifying forwards with a breathtaking goal against Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The France captain darted towards the penalty area from midfield, dancing past a cluster of defenders with trademark pace and close control. He then back-heeled the ball to Barcola, who then gave it to Olise, who in turn returned the ball to Mbappe, leading to a fierce strike. Check it out:
Mbappe launched the attack, distributed the attack and then executed the attack 🔥— Daniell 🇫🇷 (@DaniellRMFC) June 30, 2026
Masterclass 👏🏽🥵pic.twitter.com/VjqgGA7TOZ
France Dominate As Mbappe Leads The Charge
France entered the knockout clash full of confidence after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, and they wasted little time imposing themselves on Sweden. Didier Deschamps' side controlled possession, created chance after chance and constantly tested the Swedish backline.
Before opening the scoring, Mbappe had already seen one goal ruled out for offside and struck the woodwork with another effort.
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Michael Olise also came agonisingly close to producing one of the goals of the tournament, only to see his spectacular overhead kick crash against the frame of the goal.
The breakthrough eventually arrived just before half-time through Mbappe's moment of brilliance, giving France the lead they thoroughly deserved.
History Beckons For The France Captain
The French superstar was far from done. He added another goal after the restart, finishing off another slick attacking move to complete his brace and seal a comfortable 3-0 victory for Les Bleus.
The two-goal performance also carried huge historical significance. Mbappe moved to 18 career FIFA World Cup goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose to claim outright second place on the tournament's all-time scoring list. Only Lionel Messi now sits ahead of him.
France's convincing victory booked a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay. If Mbappe continues producing moments of magic like the one against Sweden, Les Bleus will firmly believe another World Cup title is within reach.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many goals did Kylian Mbappe score against Sweden?
What historical achievement did Mbappe reach with his goals?
Mbappe's brace moved him to 18 career FIFA World Cup goals, claiming second place on the tournament's all-time scoring list. He surpassed Miroslav Klose.
How did Mbappe's first goal against Sweden unfold?
Mbappe launched the attack, back-heeling to Barcola, who passed to Olise. Olise then returned the ball to Mbappe for the fierce strike.
Who will France play in the next round of the FIFA World Cup?
France's convincing victory against Sweden secured their place in the Round of 16. They are set to face Paraguay in their next match.