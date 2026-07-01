WATCH: Mbappe Slices Through Sweden Defence Before Unleashing Rocket Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappe scored a breathtaking goal against Sweden.

His two goals secured France's dominant 3-0 victory.

Mbappe's brace raised his World Cup tally to 18 goals.

Mbappe Goal FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe reminded the football world why he remains one of the game's most electrifying forwards with a breathtaking goal against Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The France captain darted towards the penalty area from midfield, dancing past a cluster of defenders with trademark pace and close control. He then back-heeled the ball to Barcola, who then gave it to Olise, who in turn returned the ball to Mbappe, leading to a fierce strike. Check it out:

Mbappe launched the attack, distributed the attack and then executed the attack 🔥

Masterclass 👏🏽🥵pic.twitter.com/VjqgGA7TOZ June 30, 2026

France Dominate As Mbappe Leads The Charge

France entered the knockout clash full of confidence after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, and they wasted little time imposing themselves on Sweden. Didier Deschamps' side controlled possession, created chance after chance and constantly tested the Swedish backline.

Before opening the scoring, Mbappe had already seen one goal ruled out for offside and struck the woodwork with another effort.

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Michael Olise also came agonisingly close to producing one of the goals of the tournament, only to see his spectacular overhead kick crash against the frame of the goal.

The breakthrough eventually arrived just before half-time through Mbappe's moment of brilliance, giving France the lead they thoroughly deserved.

History Beckons For The France Captain

The French superstar was far from done. He added another goal after the restart, finishing off another slick attacking move to complete his brace and seal a comfortable 3-0 victory for Les Bleus.

The two-goal performance also carried huge historical significance. Mbappe moved to 18 career FIFA World Cup goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose to claim outright second place on the tournament's all-time scoring list. Only Lionel Messi now sits ahead of him.

France's convincing victory booked a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay. If Mbappe continues producing moments of magic like the one against Sweden, Les Bleus will firmly believe another World Cup title is within reach.