WATCH: Mbappe Fires Absolute Rocket As France Star Climbs FIFA World Cup Record Charts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappe scored twice, leading France to victory over Iraq.

His first goal equaled Ronaldo's all-time World Cup scoring record.

Match was briefly halted due to severe weather conditions.

FIFA World Cup Mbappe Goal: Kylian Mbappe continued his relentless march through the FIFA World Cup record books with another sensational display, inspiring France to a comfortable victory over Iraq and securing qualification for the knockout stages. The French superstar produced yet another headline-grabbing performance, scoring twice in a match that was temporarily halted due to severe weather conditions. His opening goal, a brilliant curling strike from outside the penalty area, further strengthened his growing reputation as one of the greatest World Cup performers of his generation.

🚨 WATCH: Kylian Mbappé's first goal against Iraq. 🇫🇷⚽



He's on fire at this World Cup. 🔥pic.twitter.com/lyxpnflnMZ June 23, 2026

More importantly, the goal carried historic significance as Mbappe moved level with one of football's most iconic names on the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring charts.

Mbappe Produces Another Moment Of Magic

France made a fast start and found their breakthrough early in the contest. Mbappe received possession near the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a superb curling effort that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The strike gave Les Bleus a deserved advantage and marked Mbappe's 15th FIFA World Cup goal. In doing so, the 27-year-old drew level with Brazilian legend Ronaldo on the competition's all-time scoring list.

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The achievement came just days after Mbappe scored twice against Senegal in France's tournament opener. Those goals briefly made him the highest-scoring active player in World Cup history before Lionel Messi responded with a hat-trick for Argentina later that day.

Even so, Mbappe's consistency on football's biggest stage continues to place him among the sport's elite performers.

Weather Delay Fails To Slow France Down

France entered the halftime break leading 1-0, but the match was soon interrupted by dramatic weather conditions. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning around Lincoln Financial Field forced officials to suspend play while safety protocols were assessed.

Once the game resumed, Mbappe wasted little time making his mark again. Just nine minutes into the second half, the French captain completed his brace to double his side's advantage and put the result beyond doubt.

France continued to dominate proceedings, and Ousmane Dembele added a third goal in the 66th minute to cap off an impressive team performance.