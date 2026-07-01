FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Climbs All-Time Scoring Charts As France Cruise Past Sweden

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappe became second all-time scorer with 18 goals.

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe continued his extraordinary FIFA World Cup journey by scoring twice in France's commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden, sending Les Bleus into the Round of 16 while moving within touching distance of football history. The France captain now has 18 World Cup goals to his name, overtaking Miroslav Klose to move into sole possession of second place on the tournament's all-time scoring list. Only Lionel Messi, with 19 goals, now stands ahead of the French superstar.

France's latest victory also preserved their perfect record at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Didier Deschamps' side producing another dominant display ahead of a Round of 16 clash against Paraguay.

France Dominate From The Get-Go

Fresh from an unbeaten group-stage campaign, France wasted little time asserting their authority at New York New Jersey Stadium. The 1998 and 2018 champions pinned Sweden inside their own half for long periods and repeatedly threatened to break the deadlock.

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Mbappe thought he had opened the scoring early in the contest, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Moments later, he rattled the woodwork, while Michael Olise also came within inches of producing one of the goals of the tournament with an acrobatic overhead kick that crashed against the crossbar.

France continued to pile on the pressure and eventually found the breakthrough just before half-time. Mbappe collected possession from a short corner routine, drove into the penalty area and unleashed a powerful finish into the far corner, giving the Swedish goalkeeper no chance.

Mbappe Moves Closer To Messi

France maintained complete control after the restart and quickly doubled their advantage. Olise once again turned provider, threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Bradley Barcola, who calmly finished from close range.

Sweden briefly threatened to reduce the deficit, but Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was forced into several outstanding saves to prevent France from extending their lead even further.

Mbappe eventually grabbed his second goal of the evening in the 74th minute. Another incisive pass from Olise split the Swedish defence before the forward clinically swept the ball into the net to complete his brace.

The strike not only sealed France's passage into the Round of 16 but also carried significant historical importance. Mbappe's 18th World Cup goal moved him ahead of Miroslav Klose in the all-time rankings, leaving him just one behind Lionel Messi.

With Paraguay awaiting in the knockout stage, the 27-year-old now has another opportunity to continue his remarkable scoring run and potentially equal or surpass the World Cup record in the coming days.