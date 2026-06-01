FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Ball 'Trionda' Could Change Football Forever: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trionda ball features Connected Ball Technology for enhanced officiating.

An embedded sensor tracks ball movement 500 times per second.

Technology aids semi-automated offsides and VAR with precise data.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball Technology: Every FIFA World Cup leaves behind a unique legacy, and the official match ball has always been a major part of that identity. For the 2026 edition, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, Adidas has unveiled the Trionda, a technologically advanced football designed to take performance, officiating and sustainability to a new level. Far more than a standard match ball, Trionda features innovative design and intelligent tracking capabilities. Its introduction reflects football's growing embrace of technology, with the aim of improving both player performance and decision-making on the pitch.

Smart Tech At The Heart Of Trionda

The standout feature of Trionda is its Connected Ball Technology. Embedded within the centre of the ball is an inertial measurement unit (IMU), a compact sensor capable of transmitting data 500 times every second.

This system records ball movement and player contact in real time, providing officials and analysts with highly detailed information throughout a match.

The technology supports several key functions, including Semi-automated offside decisions with greater precision, Enhanced support for VAR reviews, and Instant data on ball speed, spin as well as flight path.

The sensor is suspended within the ball to ensure that it does not affect balance, weight distribution or natural movement during play.

Following its successful implementation during FIFA World Cup 2022, the technology has been further refined for this edition, offering faster processing speeds, improved security and greater accuracy.

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Built For Performance & Sustainability

During production, the motion sensor is placed inside a specially designed shock-absorbing chamber positioned at the ball's core, with a carefully calibrated installation to maintain balance and consistent flight characteristics.

Before approval, every sensor undergoes extensive testing to verify full functionality in extreme temperatures, reliable motion tracking at frequencies up to 500Hz and durability across thousands of impacts.

Only after passing these evaluations is the ball sealed, inflated and certified for competition use.

As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues, Trionda stands as one of the tournament's most significant innovations, combining advanced technology with sustainability to help shape the future of football.