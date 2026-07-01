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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Martin Odegaard Leads Iconic Viking Row Celebration As Norway Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16

WATCH: Martin Odegaard Leads Iconic Viking Row Celebration As Norway Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16

Martin Odegaard led Norway's famous Viking celebration after their dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Ivory Coast, with fans and players rowing together in unforgettable scenes.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Norway secured Round of 16 berth beating Ivory Coast.
  • Nusa, Haaland scored; Nyland made crucial late save.
  • Odegaard led the memorable Viking Row celebration afterwards.

Norway Viking Row FIFA World Cup: Norway's celebrations continued long after the final whistle at Dallas Stadium as Martin Odegaard orchestrated one of football's most viral celebrations. After Norway's dramatic 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, the Arsenal midfielder grabbed a drum and turned towards thousands of jubilant fans who had refused to leave their seats. Moments later, Norway players and fans united for the famous "Viking Row," swaying in perfect rhythm as if rowing a longship across the sea. Check it out:

The entire stadium rocked together, creating a spectacular atmosphere that perfectly captured Norway's historic achievement.

Norway March On In FIFA World Cup 2026

Stale Solbakken's side booked their place in the Round of 16 after overcoming a determined Ivory Coast team in an entertaining contest.

Norway opened the scoring through Antonio Nusa, whose brilliant curling effort capped a lively first-half display.

Also Check: Mbappe Slices Through Sweden Defence Before Unleashing Rocket Strike

Ivory Coast responded after the interval thanks to substitute Amad Diallo, who produced a sensational solo run before firing an emphatic equaliser.

However, Erling Haaland once again proved the difference-maker. The Manchester City striker reacted quickest inside the six-yard box to convert Patrick Berg's low cross, restoring Norway's lead and ultimately sealing qualification.

Haaland And Nyland Seal Famous Victory

Although Haaland grabbed the decisive goal, Norway still had work to do in the closing stages.

Diallo almost rescued Ivory Coast again with a stunning stoppage-time free-kick that looked destined for the top corner.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, though, produced an outstanding fingertip save to preserve Norway's advantage and spark emotional scenes at the final whistle.

With the victory secured, attention quickly shifted from the pitch to the stands, where Odegaard took centre stage.

The Norway skipper rallied both teammates and supporters into the now-famous Viking celebration, creating one of the tournament's most memorable post-match moments.

Norway will now face Brazil in the Round of 16, carrying both confidence and momentum into one of the biggest matches in the nation's modern football history. If the celebrations in Dallas are any indication, belief within the Norwegian camp has never been stronger.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the 'Viking Row' celebration?

After Norway's win, Martin Odegaard led players and fans in the 'Viking Row.' They swayed in rhythm, mimicking rowing a longship, creating a memorable post-match moment.

Who scored Norway's goals in the match?

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring for Norway. Erling Haaland netted the decisive goal, securing their qualification for the next round.

What was the result of Norway's match against Ivory Coast?

Norway won 2-1 against Ivory Coast, securing their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who will Norway face in the next round?

Having defeated Ivory Coast, Norway will now advance to the Round of 16 to play against Brazil.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Norway Viking Row
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