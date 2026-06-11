Football fans in India can live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on the Zee5 app and website. A paid subscription is required to access the content.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India: Where To Watch Matches On TV & Online
Looking to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? Check out live streaming, TV broadcast details, match timings and more ahead.
- Fans can stream FIFA World Cup 2026 live stream on Zee5.
- Unite8 Sports TV channels will broadcast all matches.
- FIFA World Cup runs June 11-July 20; many matches late-night.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Football's greatest spectacle returns as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to get underway. From Lionel Messi's Argentina beginning their title defence to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo chasing football immortality, the tournament promises no shortage of drama. With matches spread across North America and millions of fans expected to tune in worldwide, viewers in India will be eager to follow every goal, result and memorable moment. Here's a brief on the live telecast and streaming options for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming India
Football fans in India can watch the live stream of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on the Zee5 app and website.
However, this will only be possible with an account that has a paid subscription of the platform.
Also Check: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More
FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Subscription Price
Zee5 is offering a Rs 799 subscription plan that gives access to all FIFA World Cup matches, as well as other content on the platform.
The tournament will run from June 11 (June 12, 12:30 AM in India) through July 20, 2026, with the final also scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.
How To Watch FIFA WC On TV?
FIFA World Cup 2026 will broadcast live in India on the Unite8 Sports TV channels.
FIFA World Cup 2026 officially gets underway on June 11, but the first match starts at 12:30 AM in India on June 12.
Many fixtures throughout the tournament are scheduled at late-night and early-morning hours for viewers in the country, such as 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM to 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM and even 7:30 AM IST.
There is some good news, however, as some matches have been allotted more India viewer-friendly slots, including Argentina vs Austria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan, both of which are set to begin at 10:30 PM IST.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live in India on the Unite8 Sports TV channels. This offers an alternative for viewers without streaming access.
What is the subscription cost for watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5?
Zee5 offers a Rs 799 subscription plan. This plan provides access to all FIFA World Cup matches along with other platform content.
When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament take place?
The tournament runs from June 11 through July 20, 2026. In India, the first match begins at 12:30 AM on June 12.
Will there be matches at convenient times for Indian viewers?
Yes, while many fixtures are late-night/early-morning, some matches like Argentina vs Austria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan are scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.