FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Football Legends Playing For The Last Time Ft Ronaldo, Messi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran football icons prepare for their final World Cup.

Messi defends title, Ronaldo seeks elusive global trophy.

Modric, Neuer, Neymar, De Bruyne lead their nations.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A legendary generation of footballing icons is preparing for a highly emotional final farewell on the grandest international stage this year. As the expanded global tournament kicks off across North America, several veteran superstars are bracing themselves for a definitive swansong, marking the end of an extraordinary era that has completely dominated the modern sport.

Legendary Footballers Playing In Their Final World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Age 41: The prolific forward enters the competition as the oldest outfield player in the tournament. He is desperately searching for the ultimate international prize to complete his glittering, record-shattering trophy cabinet.

Manuel Neuer (Germany), Age 40: The legendary goalkeeper returns to marshal the German defensive backline one final time. His immense physical presence and elite tournament experience provide invaluable stability for the European heavyweights.

Luka Modric (Croatia), Age 40: Croatia's iconic playmaker is set for a highly anticipated final appearance at the global showpiece. The brilliant veteran midfielder remains the undeniable technical and emotional leader of his national squad.

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Age 38: The iconic forward is completely focused on staging a magnificent global title defence with Argentina. He remains the central heartbeat of his team as he targets back-to-back world championship glory.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Age 35: Belgium's master distributor is similarly poised for his definitive international tournament campaign. He leads a transitioning Belgian golden generation seeking fresh attacking inspiration and silverware on the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Age 35: The commanding Netherlands defensive general anchors the backline for his country this summer. His exceptional organizational skills will be absolutely vital for the Dutch squad during the gruelling knockout stages.

Neymar Jr (Brazil), Age 34: Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer marks a highly dramatic international return for this tournament. The talented forward is determined to secure global glory after overcoming severe, prolonged fitness setbacks.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Age 34: The Liverpool legend carries the immense footballing hopes of an entire continent this month. Local fans are praying their beloved winger can inspire the nation to unprecedented knockout success.

Sadio Mane (Senegal), Age 34: The explosive African forward is ready to spearhead his national team's frontline one last time. His incredible pace and big-match experience make Senegal a highly dangerous opponent in the group stages.