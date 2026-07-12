WATCH: Frustrated Messi Clashes, Warns Referee To Behave During Tense Switzerland Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in World Cup semi-final.

Lionel Messi confronted referee over perceived disrespect during first half.

Referee João Pinheiro sent off a Swiss player after VAR review.

Argentina needs to improve attacking strategy, manage fatigue for next match.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina secured a place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals following a stressful extra-time victory against Switzerland. The match finished 1-1 after ninety minutes before a late double sealed the win. Lionel Messi failed to score for the first time in the tournament and clashed openly with Portuguese referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro during the first half.

Captain Rejects Official’s Tone

The confrontation started when the official ordered the forward to move backward while forming a defensive wall. The player felt the instruction lacked appropriate professional courtesy.

According to reports, Messi addressed the official directly, stating: "Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly; I spoke to you properly."

The reaction showed the growing pressure on the field. The European side successfully restricted the playmaker, limiting his creative influence throughout the opening period.

WATCH: Messi Clashes With Referee

“HABLÁ BIEN, NO FALTES EL RESPETO. A MÍ HÁBLAME BIEN”.



Lionel #Messi, al árbitro portugués. 🤬🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/fxMHSPMvLe — treintaytres (@GRUPOTRESTRES) July 12, 2026

Referees Remain Central To Post-Match Discussion

The referee stayed at the center of attention during the second half of the match. He dismissed Swiss forward Breel Embolo for simulation after a review.

The decision reduced Switzerland to ten men before the end of normal time. However, the European squad maintained a disciplined defensive structure to block the initial attacks.

Pinheiro holds extensive experience in European competitions, including the Champions League. His management of high-profile players remains under scrutiny after the tense knockout fixture.

Realities Facing Argentina Moving Forward

The tournament structure demands quick recovery before the next round. The coaching staff must fix the attacking flaws exposed by a well-organised Swiss defence.

Relying on individual brilliance became difficult when opponents numerical marked the captain out of dangerous spaces. Finding alternative attacking options remains vital for the remaining fixtures.

The physical toll of playing extra time could impact the upcoming match. Maintaining emotional discipline under pressure is necessary to secure the international trophy.