Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the Round of 16 sparked outrage. The Egyptian camp questioned refereeing decisions and made allegations of favoritism.
Lionel Scaloni Hits Back At Critics Amid Argentina's FIFA World Cup Controversy
Lionel Scaloni has responded to favouritism allegations after Argentina's dramatic comeback against Egypt, saying the criticism has only motivated his players.
- Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against Egypt, sparking controversy.
- Coach Scaloni stated criticism strengthens his squad for quarter-finals.
- Spain and France coaches publicly defended the officiating team.
Lionel Scaloni Argentina vs Egypt: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has responded to the growing controversy surrounding his side's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Egypt, insisting that the criticism has only strengthened his squad's resolve ahead of their quarter-final clash against Switzerland. Argentina staged one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks, recovering from a 2-0 deficit late in the match to secure a stunning 3-2 victory. The dramatic turnaround sparked outrage from the Egyptian camp, with players and officials questioning several refereeing decisions and making allegations of favouritism.
Scaloni Responds To Growing Controversy
Speaking before Argentina's quarter-final, Scaloni admitted the noise surrounding the match has reached the dressing room but said his players have used it as extra motivation.
"The thing is, we might have a lot more people who don't want us to win because we won the last one, and well, we take that into account. And yeah, it gets to the players. We use criticism or comments to rebel. To stage a rebellion and make the players play even better,"
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The World Cup-winning coach also pointed out that similar accusations have followed Argentina for decades.
"It's been a long time-40 years as you just said, since 1986, right? They were saying we were favoured back then, too. So it's not something new."
"And in a way, as you rightfully pointed out, it's used to show the players that there are people who don't want Argentina to win. But that's normal, just like there will be people who don't want another national team to win."
Top Coaches Back Match Officials
While debate over the Round of 16 encounter continues, those in charge of two of international football's biggest teams have publicly defended the officiating team.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praised the referee's display, saying:
"I watched the game and I thought the referee got everything right. I’d actually like to congratulate him because every decision he made was spot on.”
France coach Didier Deschamps also expressed confidence in the officials ahead of his team's quarter-final fixture.
"I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee. Let's hope our officials are as good as Monsieur Letexier (referee for Argentina vs Egypt) was."
With emotions still running high, Argentina will now attempt to put the controversy behind them as they continue their title defence against Switzerland.
Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the controversy after Argentina's Round of 16 victory?
How did Lionel Scaloni respond to the criticism surrounding his team?
Scaloni admitted the criticism reached his players but stated it has strengthened their resolve. He uses it as motivation to make the team play even better in their next match.
Is Argentina's team being accused of favoritism a new development?
No, Lionel Scaloni noted that accusations of favoritism against Argentina are not new. He mentioned similar claims have followed the team for decades, dating back to 1986.
Did other national team coaches defend the officials of the Argentina vs. Egypt match?
Yes, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praised the referee's performance, stating every decision was correct. France coach Didier Deschamps also expressed confidence in the officials.