Lionel Scaloni Hits Back At Critics Amid Argentina's FIFA World Cup Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against Egypt, sparking controversy.

Coach Scaloni stated criticism strengthens his squad for quarter-finals.

Spain and France coaches publicly defended the officiating team.

Lionel Scaloni Argentina vs Egypt: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has responded to the growing controversy surrounding his side's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Egypt, insisting that the criticism has only strengthened his squad's resolve ahead of their quarter-final clash against Switzerland. Argentina staged one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks, recovering from a 2-0 deficit late in the match to secure a stunning 3-2 victory. The dramatic turnaround sparked outrage from the Egyptian camp, with players and officials questioning several refereeing decisions and making allegations of favouritism.

Scaloni Responds To Growing Controversy

Speaking before Argentina's quarter-final, Scaloni admitted the noise surrounding the match has reached the dressing room but said his players have used it as extra motivation.

"The thing is, we might have a lot more people who don't want us to win because we won the last one, and well, we take that into account. And yeah, it gets to the players. We use criticism or comments to rebel. To stage a rebellion and make the players play even better,"

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The World Cup-winning coach also pointed out that similar accusations have followed Argentina for decades.

"It's been a long time-40 years as you just said, since 1986, right? They were saying we were favoured back then, too. So it's not something new."

"And in a way, as you rightfully pointed out, it's used to show the players that there are people who don't want Argentina to win. But that's normal, just like there will be people who don't want another national team to win."

Top Coaches Back Match Officials

While debate over the Round of 16 encounter continues, those in charge of two of international football's biggest teams have publicly defended the officiating team.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praised the referee's display, saying:

"I watched the game and I thought the referee got everything right. I’d actually like to congratulate him because every decision he made was spot on.”

France coach Didier Deschamps also expressed confidence in the officials ahead of his team's quarter-final fixture.

"I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee. Let's hope our officials are as good as Monsieur Letexier (referee for Argentina vs Egypt) was."

With emotions still running high, Argentina will now attempt to put the controversy behind them as they continue their title defence against Switzerland.