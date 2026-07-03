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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Lionel Messi Searched By US Security At Airport, Not Even His Shoes Spared

WATCH: Lionel Messi Searched By US Security At Airport, Not Even His Shoes Spared

FIFA World Cup 2026: Video goes viral as Lionel Messi and the Argentina squad undergo airport security checks in Miami. Messi was searched thoroughly including clothing and shoes.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed Messi calmly undergoing airport security checks.
  • Defending champions advanced unbeaten, topping their World Cup group.
  • Messi's six goals made him World Cup's all-time top scorer.
  • Argentina prepares for Round of 32 against Cape Verde.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A video capturing Argentine superstar Lionel Messi undergoing standard airport security checks has gone viral across social media platforms following the national team's arrival in Miami. The defending champions entered the United States host city ahead of their high-stakes World Cup knockout fixture, drawing widespread praise for the squad's cooperative conduct under strict local protocols.

Messi Comfortably Handles Security Protocols 

The veteran forward stood directly on the airport tarmac as Transportation Security Administration officers performed routine security screening protocols. Personnel systematically checked the luggage, personal bags, and footwear of every individual player within the traveling international squad.

Messi appeared entirely relaxed throughout the physical check, laughing and joking dynamically with adjacent teammates while waiting in line. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stood patiently while an officer utilized a standard handheld metal detector device to scan his clothing.

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Global online commentators heavily praised the humble demeanor of the Inter Miami player for refusing any special VIP exemptions. The rigorous security measures remain standard across all major North American host venues during the current iteration of the tournament.

Defending Champions Maintain Unbeaten Run

The squad arrived in Florida following an impeccable display throughout the preliminary phase of the tournament landscape. The South American heavyweights registered three consecutive victories to secure maximum points and finish comfortably atop their initial group table.

The attacking maestro performed exceptionally well during the group stage fixtures, successfully registering six goals across the three matches. The captain managed a dynamic hat-trick against Algeria alongside a brace against Austria and a solitary strike against Jordan.

The impressive goal tally officially established the veteran forward as the all-time leading men's goalscorer in World Cup history with 19 strikes. The side will now prepare to face debutants Cape Verde in a crucial Round of 32 clash at the Miami Stadium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened when Lionel Messi arrived in Miami for the World Cup?

Lionel Messi underwent standard airport security checks with his team. He was praised for his humble demeanor and cooperation during the routine screening process.

How did Lionel Messi react during the security screening?

Messi appeared entirely relaxed throughout the physical check, laughing and joking with teammates while patiently waiting in line. He comfortably handled the security protocols.

What is Argentina's performance record so far in the World Cup?

Argentina has maintained an unbeaten run with three consecutive victories, topping their group. Lionel Messi also became the all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer with 19 strikes.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Airport Search Miami Stadium
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