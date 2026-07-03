WATCH: Lionel Messi Searched By US Security At Airport, Not Even His Shoes Spared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video showed Messi calmly undergoing airport security checks.

Defending champions advanced unbeaten, topping their World Cup group.

Messi's six goals made him World Cup's all-time top scorer.

Argentina prepares for Round of 32 against Cape Verde.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A video capturing Argentine superstar Lionel Messi undergoing standard airport security checks has gone viral across social media platforms following the national team's arrival in Miami. The defending champions entered the United States host city ahead of their high-stakes World Cup knockout fixture, drawing widespread praise for the squad's cooperative conduct under strict local protocols.

Messi Comfortably Handles Security Protocols

The veteran forward stood directly on the airport tarmac as Transportation Security Administration officers performed routine security screening protocols. Personnel systematically checked the luggage, personal bags, and footwear of every individual player within the traveling international squad.

Messi appeared entirely relaxed throughout the physical check, laughing and joking dynamically with adjacent teammates while waiting in line. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stood patiently while an officer utilized a standard handheld metal detector device to scan his clothing.

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🚨🚨C’EST DU JAMAIS VU!!!



Messi, le meilleur joueur de l’histoire à été passé au détecteur de métaux lors de l'arrivée de la délégation argentine à Miami… et ce n’est pas ça le plus choquant.



Le plus choquant c’est ca tête en train de rire 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gu4RMjtaxU — FAN INTER-MESSI (@FANFOOTMESSI) July 2, 2026

Global online commentators heavily praised the humble demeanor of the Inter Miami player for refusing any special VIP exemptions. The rigorous security measures remain standard across all major North American host venues during the current iteration of the tournament.

Defending Champions Maintain Unbeaten Run

The squad arrived in Florida following an impeccable display throughout the preliminary phase of the tournament landscape. The South American heavyweights registered three consecutive victories to secure maximum points and finish comfortably atop their initial group table.

The attacking maestro performed exceptionally well during the group stage fixtures, successfully registering six goals across the three matches. The captain managed a dynamic hat-trick against Algeria alongside a brace against Austria and a solitary strike against Jordan.

The impressive goal tally officially established the veteran forward as the all-time leading men's goalscorer in World Cup history with 19 strikes. The side will now prepare to face debutants Cape Verde in a crucial Round of 32 clash at the Miami Stadium.