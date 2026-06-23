FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Scripts History As Argentina Beat Austria 2-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi missed an early penalty, setting an unwanted tournament record.

He then scored, becoming the tournament's all-time top scorer.

Argentina ultimately defeated Austria 2-0 in a challenging match.

Messi's second goal sealed win, confirming progression.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Austria: FIFA World Cup 2026 group action witnessed unparalleled history as defending champions Argentina defeated a stubborn Austria side two nil at the Dallas Stadium. The high-stakes match provided an extraordinary statistical paradox for captain Lionel Messi, who managed to secure the ultimate tournament goalscoring summit despite enduring a profoundly frustrating individual failure from the penalty spot early on.

Unwanted History In FIFA World Cup 2026

The theatrical narrative commenced in the eighth minute when striker Lautaro Martinez fell inside the box. Stepping up to the spot, the veteran playmaker uncharacteristically dragged his low effort wide of the left upright, sparking disbelief across the arena.

The unexpected error marked his third historical failure from twelve yards during normal tournament play. This statistics officially pushed him past Ghana's Asamoah Gyan to claim the outright record for the most penalties missed by any individual in history.

"There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it," Lionel Messi reflected during his post-match press conference with reporters.

Supremacy Secured In FIFA World Cup 2026

Redemption arrived swiftly in the thirty-eighth minute when the master craftsman latched onto a sharp pass from Facundo Medina. He calmly slotted a low finish past goalkeeper Alexander Schlager to establish his seventeenth career goal, moving clear of Germany icon Miroslav Klose.

Ralf Rangnick's structured European unit pushed aggressively for an equalizer throughout the second half. However, tactical adjustments by manager Lionel Scaloni introduced vital defensive stability, allowing the South American squad to absorb the intense physical pressure successfully.

The historic evening concluded beautifully deep into stoppage time when the iconic captain engineered a devastating counter-attack. The forward danced past his marker to fire home his second of the match, sealing progression into the coveted Round of 32 knockout stage.

The late strike extended his freshly claimed record to eighteen goals, whilst equalling a historic feat by scoring in six consecutive tournament games. The holders now look forward to their final group match with their title defence firmly on course.