FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Missed Penalty Sets Bizarre New World Record`

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi missed an early penalty, setting an unwanted World Cup record.

He then scored, surpassing Miroslav Klose's World Cup goal tally.

Messi added a second goal, securing his 18th tournament goal.

Argentina's victory guaranteed their progression to the Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has written his name into an unwanted section of the international football history books during a dramatic Group J encounter against Austria in Dallas. Despite steering the reigning world champions toward the knockout rounds with a clinical second-half display, the veteran forward endured an extraordinarily erratic start to the high-stakes fixture at the Dallas Stadium.

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Unwanted History From The Penalty

The astonishing drama unfolded after just eight minutes of play when the South American side won a penalty following a heavy foul on Lautaro Martinez. The iconic forward stepped up with an immediate opportunity to surpass Miroslav Klose but dragged his low effort disappointingly wide of the target.

That missed spot-kick officially marked his third historical penalty failure in normal World Cup play, excluding penalty shoot-outs. The surprising miss moved him clear of Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, who previously shared the historical tournament record of two missed penalties.

The veteran playmaker had previously failed to convert crucial spot-kicks during the 2018 tournament against Iceland and the 2022 edition against Poland. The modern icon now stands entirely alone with seven penalties taken and three penalties missed in tournament history.

Redemption Follows With Record-Breaking Goal

The legendary striker quickly recovered from the early technical setback to orchestrate a supreme redemption arc before the half-time whistle. He clinical finished a sweeping low cross from defender Facundo Medina in the 38th minute to grant his nation a vital competitive advantage.

The crucial opening goal broke his statistical tie with German forward Miroslav Klose, who had previously shared the elite scoring pedestal at sixteen goals. The majestic attacker then added a phenomenal second goal deep into stoppage time to conclude the match.

The late conversion took his total tournament goal tally to eighteen, securing his status as the highest goalscorer across both men's and women's competitions. The momentous victory officially guarantees the defending world champions a safe passage into the high-pressure Round of 32.