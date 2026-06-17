FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Magic Continues With Hat-Trick In Argentina's 3-0 Win

Lionel Messi kicked off Argentina's World Cup defense with a historic masterclass, netting an incredible hat-trick to pilot La Albiceleste to a comfortable 3-0 win over Algeria in their Group J opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

The night truly belonged to the Argentine captain, who shook off recent hamstring concerns to put on a clinical display. In doing so, Messi hit a monumental milestone, drawing level with Germany's iconic striker Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 tournament goals.

How Masterclass Unfolded

Argentina asserted their dominance early, but it was the 17th minute that ignited the Kansas City crowd:

The Opener (17'): Receiving a precise ball from Rodrigo De Paul roughly 40 yards out, Messi spun his defender, took three sharp touches toward the box, and unleashed a ferocious strike from the edge of the area that beat Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

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The Second (60'): Alexis Mac Allister unleashed a stinging 30-yard drive that Zidane could only parry right into the path of an alert Messi, who coolly tapped it home from close range.

The Record-Equaler (76'): Argentina surged forward on a devastating counter-attack. Messi played the ball wide to the left, moved intelligently into space, and swept a vintage side-footed finish through a cluster of defenders to complete his first-ever World Cup hat-trick.

Shortly after matching Klose's legendary tally, Lionel Messi was substituted to a thunderous standing ovation from the crowd, making way for young forward Nico Paz.

Rewriting History Books

Beyond matching Klose at the top of the all-time scoring list, this match marked the 200th international cap of Messi's illustrious career - coming exactly 20 years to the day after his World Cup debut back in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro.

Furthermore, by stepping onto the pitch, the 38-year-old icon officially became the first player in football history to feature across six different World Cup tournaments.

With three points safely in the bag, the defending champions will look ahead to Monday's second Group J match against Austria in Arlington, Texas, where Messi will stand on the precipice of taking the all-time goalscoring record entirely for himself.