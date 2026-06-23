Messi Becomes FIFA World Cup’s Top Scorer, Can Break Another Big Record In Next Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi became FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

He scored twice in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria.

Messi also eyes World Cup's all-time assists record next.

The captain has impressively scored five goals this tournament already.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: The prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament stage witnessed ultimate footballing history as Argentina defeated Austria two nil in Texas. The crucial group encounter established a supreme milestone for captain Lionel Messi, who successfully claimed the outright historical goalscoring crown to elevate his iconic standard far entirely beyond any modern contemporary or traditional sporting pioneer on this grand international stage.

Messi Achieves Most Goals In FIFA World Cup History

The magnificent statistics solidified the veteran striker as the highest marksman across global tournament history. Entering the match level with clinical German specialist Miroslav Klose, the forward pulled clear.

He now stands entirely alone at the statistical summit of international football. The majestic attacker also moved clear of Brazil legend Marta, who previously held the combined global benchmark overall.

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His monumental seventeenth tournament goal arrived in the thirty eighth minute following an intelligent pass. He then completed his phenomenal brace in second half injury time to seal the victory.

Messi Eyes 'Most Assists In FIFA World Cup History'

The legendary playmaker can secure another monumental world record during the upcoming Group J fixture against Jordan. He currently shares the ultimate assist record alongside compatriot Diego Maradona with eight.

One further assist during the final group match would establish outright supremacy for the majestic attacker. The creative genius has remarkably set up goals across five separate tournament editions already.

His historic tally began back in two thousand and six before expanding across successive campaigns. Football fans worldwide are now eagerly anticipating this potential milestone in the upcoming match ahead.

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Messi' Exceptional Form In FIFA World Cup 2026

The prolific captain has enjoyed a truly stunning start to this tournament layout. He has already fired five goals in just two matches to ensure safe passage for his nation.

His incredible form includes a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria followed by a clinical double tonight. The reigning world champions now look to secure total group dominance in their final game.