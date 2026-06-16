Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballLevi's Stadium Logo Covered For FIFA World Cup, Brand Responds With Clever Twist

Levi's Stadium Logo Covered For FIFA World Cup, Brand Responds With Clever Twist

Levi’s Stadium was temporarily renamed during FIFA World Cup 2026, but the brand found a clever way to turn it into an opportunity.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA rules forced Levi's Stadium to cover brand logo.
  • Levi's creatively obscured its logo with a recognizable white tarp.
  • The brand then amplified the situation on social media platforms.

FIFA World Cup 2026: In one of the bizarre incidents happening during the FIFA World Cup 2026, a recent match on June 13 became one of the major highlights - not just because of the goals and saves, but also because of the venue and the brand attached to it. The 153-year-old denim brand Levi’s has now grabbed attention for turning what looked like a setback into a smart opportunity. FIFA’s policy does not allow the promotion of brands that are not official sponsors of the tournament.

Due to this, FIFA rules forced the cover-up of the Levi’s logo, which is part of the name and signage of a stadium in California, four the tournament's duration.

How Levi’s Turned It Into An Opportunity

The Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, has temporarily been renamed “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium” for the FIFA World Cup. The stadium hosted its first match of the tournament between Switzerland and Qatar this past Saturday.

ALSO READ | Indian Player In FIFA World Cup 2026? Meet New Zealand's Midfielder Sarpreet Singh

Instead of simply hiding the branding with banners, they covered the iconic Levi’s logo using a tight-fitting white tarp. Interestingly, even though the name was covered, the shape of the logo still remained recognisable, making it even more eye-catching.

The brand then posted a reel on their official account and captioned it, “Welcoming the world to the beautiful [redacted] stadium!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Levi's (@levis)

Not just that, Levi’s even updated its Instagram profile logo by covering it with a white tarp, matching the same creative concept used at the stadium.

FIFA requires all branding inside stadiums to be covered if the company is not an official World Cup sponsor. As a result, Levi’s had to hide its logo as per FIFA regulations.

Apart from Levi’s Stadium, 11 other NFL stadiums were also required to follow similar rules. However, the Levi’s team decided to get a little creative and turn the situation into an opportunity.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Has Pink Taken Over The Football Festival?

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Levi's turn the logo cover-up into an opportunity?

Levi's covered its iconic logo with a tight-fitting white tarp, making its shape recognizable. They also leveraged this on social media, posting a reel and updating their Instagram profile logo.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Levi's Stadium Switzerland VS Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Levi's Stadium Logo Covered For FIFA World Cup, Brand Responds With Clever Twist
Levi's Stadium Logo Covered For FIFA World Cup, Brand Responds With Clever Twist
Football
WATCH: Japanese Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Draw, Wins Internet With Discipline
WATCH: Japanese Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Draw, Wins Internet With Discipline
Football
Even BCCI Looks Poor Next To Messi and Ronaldo's Combined Net Worth
Even BCCI Looks Poor Next To Messi and Ronaldo's Combined Net Worth
Football
Indian Player In FIFA World Cup 2026? Meet New Zealand's Midfielder Sarpreet Singh
Indian Player In FIFA World Cup 2026? Meet New Zealand's Midfielder Sarpreet Singh
Advertisement

Videos

Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget