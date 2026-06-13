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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina

Cyle Larin's late strike rescued Canada from defeat against Bosnia and secured the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup point in front of home fans.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bosnia scored first with Jovo Lukic's early goal.
  • Canada missed numerous scoring opportunities throughout the match.
  • Substitute Cyle Larin delivered a late, historic equalizer.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Canada avoided heartbreak in front of its home fans as substitute Cyle Larin came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With the hosts staring at a defeat, Larin delivered when it mattered most. Introduced in the closing stages of the contest, the experienced forward found the net just minutes after entering the field to secure a result that will be remembered as a landmark moment in Canadian football history.

The draw handed Canada its first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup and ensured the co-host nation began its home campaign on a relatively positive note.

Bosnia Strike First As Canada Miss Opportunities

Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead midway through the first half through Jovo Lukic, who converted from a set-piece situation to register his maiden international goal.

Canada responded with intent and created several promising chances before the interval. Jonathan David, the nation's all-time leading scorer, came close to restoring parity but was denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The hosts continued to push after the break and nearly found a breakthrough when Richie Laryea burst through on goal. However, a remarkable defensive intervention from Sead Kolasinac prevented what looked like a certain equaliser.

At the other end, Bosnia nearly doubled their advantage, only for Maxime Crepeau to make a crucial save and keep Canada within touching distance.

Also Check: US Flag Booed Again As Canada Hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Larin Delivers Historic Equaliser

Just two minutes after coming on, the striker collected possession inside the penalty area, turned sharply and fired home via a deflection to spark wild celebrations among the packed crowd.

The goal carried additional significance, becoming Canada's first World Cup goal scored on home soil.

Canada willface Qatar next, while Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare for a tough meeting with group favourites Switzerland.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of Canada's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

Canada drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B fixture. Substitute Cyle Larin scored the crucial equalizer for Canada.

What was the significance of Cyle Larin's goal?

Cyle Larin's equalizer marked Canada's first-ever World Cup goal scored on home soil. It also secured the co-host nation's first point at a FIFA World Cup.

Who scored for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and what was their next match?

Jovo Lukic scored Bosnia and Herzegovina's opening goal from a set-piece. They are scheduled to face group favourites Switzerland in their next match.

Who will Canada play in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

After their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada will prepare to face Qatar in their next Group B fixture.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Vs Bosnia
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