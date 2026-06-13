Canada drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B fixture. Substitute Cyle Larin scored the crucial equalizer for Canada.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina
Cyle Larin's late strike rescued Canada from defeat against Bosnia and secured the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup point in front of home fans.
- Bosnia scored first with Jovo Lukic's early goal.
- Canada missed numerous scoring opportunities throughout the match.
- Substitute Cyle Larin delivered a late, historic equalizer.
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Canada avoided heartbreak in front of its home fans as substitute Cyle Larin came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With the hosts staring at a defeat, Larin delivered when it mattered most. Introduced in the closing stages of the contest, the experienced forward found the net just minutes after entering the field to secure a result that will be remembered as a landmark moment in Canadian football history.
The draw handed Canada its first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup and ensured the co-host nation began its home campaign on a relatively positive note.
Bosnia Strike First As Canada Miss Opportunities
Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead midway through the first half through Jovo Lukic, who converted from a set-piece situation to register his maiden international goal.
Canada responded with intent and created several promising chances before the interval. Jonathan David, the nation's all-time leading scorer, came close to restoring parity but was denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.
The hosts continued to push after the break and nearly found a breakthrough when Richie Laryea burst through on goal. However, a remarkable defensive intervention from Sead Kolasinac prevented what looked like a certain equaliser.
At the other end, Bosnia nearly doubled their advantage, only for Maxime Crepeau to make a crucial save and keep Canada within touching distance.
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Larin Delivers Historic Equaliser
Just two minutes after coming on, the striker collected possession inside the penalty area, turned sharply and fired home via a deflection to spark wild celebrations among the packed crowd.
The goal carried additional significance, becoming Canada's first World Cup goal scored on home soil.
Canada willface Qatar next, while Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare for a tough meeting with group favourites Switzerland.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final score of Canada's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
What was the significance of Cyle Larin's goal?
Cyle Larin's equalizer marked Canada's first-ever World Cup goal scored on home soil. It also secured the co-host nation's first point at a FIFA World Cup.
Who scored for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and what was their next match?
Jovo Lukic scored Bosnia and Herzegovina's opening goal from a set-piece. They are scheduled to face group favourites Switzerland in their next match.
Who will Canada play in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
After their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada will prepare to face Qatar in their next Group B fixture.