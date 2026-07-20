WATCH: Lamine Yamal's Brother Steals The Show After Spain's World Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain secured 2026 FIFA World Cup title, beating Argentina 1-0.

Ferran Torres scored winner; Spain remained unbeaten, conceding just once.

Lamine Yamal played key role, strengthening his star reputation.

Yamal's viral embrace with brother became a cherished moment.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal's celebrations after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced one of the most memorable moments of the night. A viral video shows the teenage star embracing his younger brother on the pitch moments after the final whistle, with the youngster running into his arms before being lifted in celebration. The clip has quickly become one of the most shared videos from Spain's historic victory.

Younger Brother Joins Lamine Yamal On The Pitch

As Spain's players celebrated their 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, Yamal's younger brother ran across the pitch towards him. The Barcelona winger smiled, picked him up and shared a warm embrace before continuing the celebrations with teammates and family members.

The video has spread rapidly across social media, with supporters praising the genuine family moment that followed one of the biggest matches in football.

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A Night Spain Will Never Forget

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title after Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the final in the 106th minute. The substitute reacted quickest inside the penalty area to beat Emiliano Martínez after Argentina had resisted Spanish pressure for much of the contest.

ALSO READ | Ferran Torres Won Spain The FIFA World Cup, But His Journey Began In India

The victory completed an outstanding tournament for Luis de la Fuente's side, who remained unbeaten throughout the competition and conceded just one goal.

Yamal Continues His Remarkable Rise

Although he did not get on the scoresheet in the final, Yamal again played an important role in Spain's attack. The teenager stretched Argentina's defence with his movement and created problems whenever he received possession.

His performances throughout the tournament strengthened his reputation as one of football's brightest young talents. The World Cup title is another major milestone in a career that continues to develop at an extraordinary pace.

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Family Moment Becomes One Of The Night's Biggest Talking Points

The celebrations that followed Spain's victory produced plenty of memorable images, but Yamal's reunion with his younger brother stood out. While teammates celebrated with supporters and lifted the trophy, the teenager took a moment to share the occasion with his family.

For many supporters, the clip captured the human side of football. Before the medals, the trophy and the celebrations with teammates, there was a simple embrace between two brothers after the biggest night of one of their lives.