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English NewsSportsFootballLamine Yamal Creates FIFA World Cup History! Not Even Pele Or Mbappe Managed This

Lamine Yamal Creates FIFA World Cup History! Not Even Pele Or Mbappe Managed This

Lamine Yamal broke another FIFA World Cup record and won Player of the Match as Spain defeated Belgium to reach the semi-finals despite no goal involvement.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lamine Yamal set World Cup appearance record, youngest ever.
  • Yamal's dominant play earned him Player of the Match.
  • He earlier became tournament's second-youngest scorer; led 20 dribbles.

Lamine Yamal FIFA World Cup Record: Lamine Yamal added another remarkable milestone to his rapidly growing career during Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Belgium. The teenage sensation not only helped Spain secure a place in the semi-finals but also etched his name into the tournament record books by becoming the player with the most FIFA World Cup appearances before turning 19. Although he did not register a goal or an assist in Los Angeles, Yamal delivered another electrifying display that earned him the Player of the Match award and underlined why he is regarded as one of football's brightest young stars.

Yamal Breaks World Cup Record

The Belgium clash marked Yamal's sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, the highest tally ever recorded by a player aged 18 or younger.

It is the latest achievement in what has already been a historic tournament for the Spanish winger. While Brazilian legend Pele debuted in the tournament at 17, he only made four appearances that year. 

Mbappe, on the other hand, was 19 during his FIFA World Cup debut in 2018 for France.

Also Check || WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Earlier in the competition, Yamal became the second-youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup match after finding the net against Saudi Arabia during the group stage.

Only Brazilian legend Pele, who scored at the 1958 World Cup, reached that milestone at a younger age.

Player Of The Match Despite No Goal Contribution

While his name did not appear on the scoresheet, Yamal dominated the contest with an outstanding all-round performance.

His relentless attacking play kept Belgium's defence under constant pressure and created numerous opportunities for Spain.

The teenager finished the match with 12 touches inside the opposition penalty area, more than any other player on the field.

He also attempted a match-high six shots and completed four successful take-ons, once again showcasing his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

Adding another landmark to his tournament, Yamal became the first player at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to complete 20 successful dribbles.

His display highlighted how influential he can be even without directly scoring or creating goals, playing a key role in Spain's 2-1 victory as they advanced to a blockbuster semi-final against France.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new FIFA World Cup record did Lamine Yamal achieve?

Lamine Yamal set a new record for most FIFA World Cup appearances by a player before turning 19, with six matches. This milestone was achieved during Spain's quarter-final win over Belgium.

Did Lamine Yamal achieve any other significant milestones in the tournament?

Yes, he became the second-youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup match, finding the net against Saudi Arabia. Only Brazilian legend Pele achieved this milestone at a younger age.

How did Lamine Yamal perform in the quarter-final against Belgium?

He received the Player of the Match award for his electrifying display, despite not scoring or assisting. He created numerous opportunities and kept Belgium's defense under constant pressure.

What unique dribbling record did Lamine Yamal achieve at the World Cup 2026?

Lamine Yamal became the first player at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to complete 20 successful dribbles. This highlighted his ability to beat defenders one-on-one.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 07:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Lamine Yamal Spain Vs Belgium
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