Lamine Yamal Creates FIFA World Cup History! Not Even Pele Or Mbappe Managed This

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lamine Yamal set World Cup appearance record, youngest ever.

Yamal's dominant play earned him Player of the Match.

He earlier became tournament's second-youngest scorer; led 20 dribbles.

Lamine Yamal FIFA World Cup Record: Lamine Yamal added another remarkable milestone to his rapidly growing career during Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Belgium. The teenage sensation not only helped Spain secure a place in the semi-finals but also etched his name into the tournament record books by becoming the player with the most FIFA World Cup appearances before turning 19. Although he did not register a goal or an assist in Los Angeles, Yamal delivered another electrifying display that earned him the Player of the Match award and underlined why he is regarded as one of football's brightest young stars.

Yamal Breaks World Cup Record

The Belgium clash marked Yamal's sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, the highest tally ever recorded by a player aged 18 or younger.

It is the latest achievement in what has already been a historic tournament for the Spanish winger. While Brazilian legend Pele debuted in the tournament at 17, he only made four appearances that year.

Mbappe, on the other hand, was 19 during his FIFA World Cup debut in 2018 for France.

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Earlier in the competition, Yamal became the second-youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup match after finding the net against Saudi Arabia during the group stage.

Only Brazilian legend Pele, who scored at the 1958 World Cup, reached that milestone at a younger age.

Player Of The Match Despite No Goal Contribution

While his name did not appear on the scoresheet, Yamal dominated the contest with an outstanding all-round performance.

His relentless attacking play kept Belgium's defence under constant pressure and created numerous opportunities for Spain.

The teenager finished the match with 12 touches inside the opposition penalty area, more than any other player on the field.

He also attempted a match-high six shots and completed four successful take-ons, once again showcasing his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

Adding another landmark to his tournament, Yamal became the first player at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to complete 20 successful dribbles.

His display highlighted how influential he can be even without directly scoring or creating goals, playing a key role in Spain's 2-1 victory as they advanced to a blockbuster semi-final against France.