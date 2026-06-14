Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballEx-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry

Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reacts following backlash after skipping Canada's World Cup opener to watch the USA match with girlfriend Katy Perry.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former PM Trudeau skipped Canada's World Cup opener.
  • He was seen with Katy Perry, sparking public outrage.
  • Trudeau defended absence, citing

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has triggered massive national outrage after skipping his country's historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead of supporting Canada in Toronto, Trudeau was spotted inside a luxury California suite alongside his new girlfriend, global pop sensation Katy Perry. Facing intense public backlash for abandoning the national team, the politician issued a direct social media response to defend his actions.

Boyfriend Duties Called

The high-profile political figure became the target of fierce online condemnation from Canadian sports fans. Pictures of him celebrating American goals quickly circulated across various digital platforms.

"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call," Trudeau explicitly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a media report. "But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup."

The singer had delivered a major headline performance during the opening ceremony ahead of the match. The local American squad subsequently secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Check Post

Spotted In California

Broadcast cameras frequently captured the newly official couple sitting together inside an exclusive luxury suite at the SoFi Stadium. The duo appeared highly affectionate throughout the sporting event.

Perry recently declared Trudeau the absolute love of her life during a prominent film festival appearance. Their latest public outing firmly cemented their status as a global celebrity couple.

Meanwhile, back home, the Canadian national football team fought hard to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. It marked the first tournament finals point in their history.

WATCH Justin Trudeau Watching USA vs Paraguay With Katy Perry

Tournament Schedule Shifts

Irate citizens noted that Canada is officially co-hosting the prestigious global tournament this summer. Many felt the former head of government had a civic obligation to attend.

The national squad will look to build on their positive opening result in the coming days. They are scheduled to face an upcoming group fixture against Qatar.

Perry and her partner are expected to continue tracking the cross-border tournament closely. The United States national team will next face Australia in their second group match.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing public backlash?

He triggered national outrage by skipping Canada's historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead, he was spotted in California with Katy Perry, celebrating American goals.

Where was Justin Trudeau spotted instead of at Canada's World Cup match?

He was spotted inside an exclusive luxury suite at the SoFi Stadium in California. He was there alongside his new girlfriend, global pop sensation Katy Perry.

What reason did Justin Trudeau give for his absence from Canada's game?

He issued a social media response stating that 'Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call.' He also added that he knew who he was rooting for to take the Cup.

What was Katy Perry's involvement at the event Trudeau attended?

She delivered a major headline performance during the opening ceremony ahead of the match. Perry had recently declared Trudeau the 'absolute love of her life'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry Justin Trudeau FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World CUp Fixtures FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News Justin Trudeau Katy Perry World Cup Canadian PM Girlfriend Soccer Match Trudeau Boyfriend Duties Tweet USA Vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium Canada Vs Bosnia Score
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry
Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry
Football
7 Rape Charges, 4 Women: Canada Denies Visa To Ghana's Rape-Accused Player For FIFA World Cup
7 Rape Charges, 4 Women: Canada Denies Visa To Ghana's Rape-Accused Player For FIFA World Cup
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's Late Own Goal Gift Earns Qatar First Ever World Cup Point
FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's Late Own Goal Gift Earns Qatar First Ever World Cup Point
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland Edge Past Haiti 1-0 To Top Early Group C Standings
FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland Edge Past Haiti 1-0 To Top Early Group C Standings
Advertisement

Videos

DIPLOMACY WATCH: Modi-Macron Talks Today, Trump Meeting Set to Spotlight Global Issues
Breaking: Patliputra Station Erupts as Exam Aspirants Clash With Police Over Train Delays
Patna news: IG Reveals How 400 Protesters Blocked Tracks Despite Exam Trains Being Available
BREAKING: Exam Train Protest Turns Violent, Railway Station Damaged in Stone-Pelting Chaos
BREAKING: PM Modi Begins Key France Talks, Innovation Summit and Macron Meeting in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget