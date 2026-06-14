He triggered national outrage by skipping Canada's historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead, he was spotted in California with Katy Perry, celebrating American goals.
Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reacts following backlash after skipping Canada's World Cup opener to watch the USA match with girlfriend Katy Perry.
- Former PM Trudeau skipped Canada's World Cup opener.
- He was seen with Katy Perry, sparking public outrage.
- Trudeau defended absence, citing
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has triggered massive national outrage after skipping his country's historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead of supporting Canada in Toronto, Trudeau was spotted inside a luxury California suite alongside his new girlfriend, global pop sensation Katy Perry. Facing intense public backlash for abandoning the national team, the politician issued a direct social media response to defend his actions.
Boyfriend Duties Called
The high-profile political figure became the target of fierce online condemnation from Canadian sports fans. Pictures of him celebrating American goals quickly circulated across various digital platforms.
"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call," Trudeau explicitly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a media report. "But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup."
The singer had delivered a major headline performance during the opening ceremony ahead of the match. The local American squad subsequently secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Paraguay.
Check Post
Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup 🇨🇦 https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026
Spotted In California
Broadcast cameras frequently captured the newly official couple sitting together inside an exclusive luxury suite at the SoFi Stadium. The duo appeared highly affectionate throughout the sporting event.
Perry recently declared Trudeau the absolute love of her life during a prominent film festival appearance. Their latest public outing firmly cemented their status as a global celebrity couple.
Meanwhile, back home, the Canadian national football team fought hard to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. It marked the first tournament finals point in their history.
WATCH Justin Trudeau Watching USA vs Paraguay With Katy Perry
Damn, Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau looking FINE at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ogigf0wqY8— kanishk (@kaxishk) June 13, 2026
Tournament Schedule Shifts
Irate citizens noted that Canada is officially co-hosting the prestigious global tournament this summer. Many felt the former head of government had a civic obligation to attend.
The national squad will look to build on their positive opening result in the coming days. They are scheduled to face an upcoming group fixture against Qatar.
Perry and her partner are expected to continue tracking the cross-border tournament closely. The United States national team will next face Australia in their second group match.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing public backlash?
Where was Justin Trudeau spotted instead of at Canada's World Cup match?
He was spotted inside an exclusive luxury suite at the SoFi Stadium in California. He was there alongside his new girlfriend, global pop sensation Katy Perry.
What reason did Justin Trudeau give for his absence from Canada's game?
He issued a social media response stating that 'Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call.' He also added that he knew who he was rooting for to take the Cup.
What was Katy Perry's involvement at the event Trudeau attended?
She delivered a major headline performance during the opening ceremony ahead of the match. Perry had recently declared Trudeau the 'absolute love of her life'.