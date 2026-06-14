Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Defends Skipping Canada World Cup Match For Girlfriend Katy Perry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former PM Trudeau skipped Canada's World Cup opener.

He was seen with Katy Perry, sparking public outrage.

Trudeau defended absence, citing

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has triggered massive national outrage after skipping his country's historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead of supporting Canada in Toronto, Trudeau was spotted inside a luxury California suite alongside his new girlfriend, global pop sensation Katy Perry. Facing intense public backlash for abandoning the national team, the politician issued a direct social media response to defend his actions.

Boyfriend Duties Called

The high-profile political figure became the target of fierce online condemnation from Canadian sports fans. Pictures of him celebrating American goals quickly circulated across various digital platforms.

"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call," Trudeau explicitly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a media report. "But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup."

The singer had delivered a major headline performance during the opening ceremony ahead of the match. The local American squad subsequently secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Check Post

Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup 🇨🇦 https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026

Spotted In California

Broadcast cameras frequently captured the newly official couple sitting together inside an exclusive luxury suite at the SoFi Stadium. The duo appeared highly affectionate throughout the sporting event.

Perry recently declared Trudeau the absolute love of her life during a prominent film festival appearance. Their latest public outing firmly cemented their status as a global celebrity couple.

Meanwhile, back home, the Canadian national football team fought hard to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. It marked the first tournament finals point in their history.

WATCH Justin Trudeau Watching USA vs Paraguay With Katy Perry

Damn, Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau looking FINE at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ogigf0wqY8 — kanishk (@kaxishk) June 13, 2026

Tournament Schedule Shifts

Irate citizens noted that Canada is officially co-hosting the prestigious global tournament this summer. Many felt the former head of government had a civic obligation to attend.

The national squad will look to build on their positive opening result in the coming days. They are scheduled to face an upcoming group fixture against Qatar.

Perry and her partner are expected to continue tracking the cross-border tournament closely. The United States national team will next face Australia in their second group match.