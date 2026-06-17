Just One Place Behind Messi: New Zealand Forward Turns Heads At World Cup

The global football landscape has a surprise name climbing the charts early in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New Zealand’s dynamic forward Elijah Just has taken the tournament by storm, launching himself directly into the elite tier of the early Golden Boot race.

Following an incredible individual performance in the All Whites' Group G opener, the 26-year-old Motherwell winger sits just a single goal behind Argentina's legendary icon Lionel Messi at the top of the tournament scoring leaderboard.

World Cup Top Scorers (Early Stages)

Lionel Messi (🇦🇷 Argentina) - 3 goals

Elijah Just (🇳🇿 New Zealand) - 2 goals

Erling Haaland (🇳🇴 Norway) - 2 goals

Folarin Balogun (🇺🇸 USA) - 2 goals

Kai Havertz (🇩🇪 Germany) - 2 goals

Kylian Mbappé (🇫🇷 France) - 2 goals

Yasin Ayari (🇸🇪 Sweden) - 2 goals

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Historic Brace on Grandest Stage

New Zealand marked their long-awaited return to football's ultimate showpiece after a 16-year hiatus with a thrilling 2-2 draw against 20th-ranked Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. It was a showcase entirely dominated by Just, who twice stunned the host crowd by putting the Oceanian underdogs ahead.

Elijah Just Goal Timeline vs Iran:

7' - Direct volley off a chest-down assist from Chris Wood

54' - Clinical lower-corner finish after a neat give-and-go

By hitting the back of the net twice, New Zealand's Elijah Just carved his name permanently into Oceania sporting folklore. He officially became the first player in New Zealand's history to score multiple goals in a single FIFA World Cup match.

With the All Whites walking away with a well-earned point, attention now shifts to Vancouver on Monday. New Zealand will face Egypt in their second Group G clash, where a global audience will be eager to see if their new breakout star can keep pace with the game's greatest legends.

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