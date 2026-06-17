Just One Place Behind Messi: New Zealand Forward Turns Heads At World Cup

Elijah Just has scored two goals, placing him among the top scorers in the early stages of the tournament. He is just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
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New Zealand marked their long-awaited return to football's ultimate showpiece after a 16-year hiatus with a thrilling 2-2 draw against 20th-ranked Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium.
The global football landscape has a surprise name climbing the charts early in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New Zealand’s dynamic forward Elijah Just has taken the tournament by storm, launching himself directly into the elite tier of the early Golden Boot race.
Following an incredible individual performance in the All Whites' Group G opener, the 26-year-old Motherwell winger sits just a single goal behind Argentina's legendary icon Lionel Messi at the top of the tournament scoring leaderboard.
World Cup Top Scorers (Early Stages)
Lionel Messi (🇦🇷 Argentina) - 3 goals
Elijah Just (🇳🇿 New Zealand) - 2 goals
Erling Haaland (🇳🇴 Norway) - 2 goals
Folarin Balogun (🇺🇸 USA) - 2 goals
Kai Havertz (🇩🇪 Germany) - 2 goals
Kylian Mbappé (🇫🇷 France) - 2 goals
Yasin Ayari (🇸🇪 Sweden) - 2 goals
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Historic Brace on Grandest Stage
New Zealand marked their long-awaited return to football's ultimate showpiece after a 16-year hiatus with a thrilling 2-2 draw against 20th-ranked Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. It was a showcase entirely dominated by Just, who twice stunned the host crowd by putting the Oceanian underdogs ahead.
Elijah Just Goal Timeline vs Iran:
7' - Direct volley off a chest-down assist from Chris Wood
54' - Clinical lower-corner finish after a neat give-and-go
By hitting the back of the net twice, New Zealand's Elijah Just carved his name permanently into Oceania sporting folklore. He officially became the first player in New Zealand's history to score multiple goals in a single FIFA World Cup match.
With the All Whites walking away with a well-earned point, attention now shifts to Vancouver on Monday. New Zealand will face Egypt in their second Group G clash, where a global audience will be eager to see if their new breakout star can keep pace with the game's greatest legends.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How has Elijah Just performed in the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
What significant achievement did Elijah Just accomplish for New Zealand in their opening World Cup match?
Elijah Just became the first New Zealand player in history to score multiple goals in a single FIFA World Cup match. He scored both goals in their 2-2 draw against Iran.
What was the result of New Zealand's first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
New Zealand secured a 2-2 draw against 20th-ranked Iran in their Group G opener at Los Angeles Stadium. Elijah Just scored both goals for the All Whites.
Who are the top scorers in the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Lionel Messi leads with 3 goals. Elijah Just, Erling Haaland, Folarin Balogun, Kai Havertz, Kylian Mbappé, and Yasin Ayari each have 2 goals.