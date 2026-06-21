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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule: Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule: Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule (IST): Get the full FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 schedule with Indian Standard Time (IST), match venues, live telecast channels, Zee5 streaming details for India.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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  • Live streaming on Unite8 Sports, Zee5 app/website.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule (IST): The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with an action-packed schedule this Sunday, 21 June. Football fans across India can prepare for four thrilling group-stage fixtures spread across Groups E, F, and H, featuring powerhouse nations, elite global stars, and highly crucial tactical battles as teams fight desperately to secure their places in the lucrative knockout rounds.

FIFA World Cup 2026: 21 June Match Schedule (IST)

The schedule for Sunday's games is as follows:

Match 1 (Group E): Germany vs Ivory Coast1:30 AM ISTToronto Stadium, Canada

Match 2 (Group E): Ecuador vs Curaçao5:30 AM IST Kansas City Stadium, USA

Match 3 (Group F): Tunisia vs Japan 9:30 AM ISTMonterrey Stadium, Mexico

Match 4 (Group H): Spain vs Saudi Arabia 9:30 PM ISTAtlanta Stadium, USA

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule: Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 action on 21 June live on Unite8 Sports 1/2 (HD) TV channels, with free online streaming available via the Zee5 app and website.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Four-time world champions Germany sealed their place in the Round of 32 after staging a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast at the Toronto Stadium.

The African side surged ahead in the 30th minute when captain Franck Kessie slotted home. Germany saw two first-half goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kai Havertz disallowed for fouls.

The complexion of the match flipped completely in the second half following the introduction of substitute Deniz Undav in the 60th minute.

The striker volleyed home Nadiem Amiri's cross to level in the 68th minute before smashing an unforgettable 94th-minute winner from a Felix Nmecha pass.

Ecuador vs Curaçao

The secondary Group E encounter sees Ecuador square off against debutants Curaçao. Both nations are hunting for their first points of the tournament following disappointing defeats in their respective openers.

Ecuador will depend heavily on midfielder Moisés Caicedo and defender Piero Hincapié to stabilise the team. The South Americans need a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive this week.

Curaçao are searching for a massive defensive improvement after conceding seven goals against Germany. The Caribbean side hopes to leave a significantly better impression during their second-ever World Cup match.

Japan vs Tunisia

Group F takes centre stage later in the morning as Tunisia face Japan. This highly anticipated fixture marks the 1,000th match in the long, illustrious history of the FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blue enter the game with confidence following an impressive 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Creative sparks Takefusa Kubo, Kaoru Mitoma, and Daichi Kamada will lead the attack.

Tunisia are desperate to bounce back after a heavy 5-1 defeat against Sweden. The African side replaced manager Sabri Lamouchi with experienced French tactical coach Hervé Renard this week.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

The final game on the schedule features a massive Group H encounter between Spain and Saudi Arabia. La Roja face intense pressure after a disappointing goalless draw against minnows Cabo Verde.

Speaking ahead of the match, goalkeeper David Raya urged the side to show a sharper edge. Coach Luis de la Fuente may hand bigger roles to Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Yamal admitted he is not fully ready for a full 90 minutes after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis will likely retain the line-up that drew with Uruguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule (IST): Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21?

Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-start the action on 21 June at 1:30 AM IST at the Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21?

Ecuador will take on tournament debutants Curaçao in the second match of the day from 5:30 AM IST at the Kansas City Stadium in the USA.

Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21?

Tunisia and Japan will square off in a historic 1,000th FIFA World Cup match at 9:30 AM IST at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21?

Spain and Saudi Arabia will face each other in the final match of the day in Group H at 9:30 PM IST at the Atlanta Stadium in the USA.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 matches in India?

The live television broadcast of the matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 matches in India?

Indian viewers can access the live streaming of all four matches via the Zee5 application and official website.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which match on June 21st is the 1,000th in FIFA World Cup history?

The Group F encounter between Tunisia and Japan marks the 1,000th match in the long, illustrious history of the FIFA World Cup. It is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures FIFA World Cup 2026 Indian Timings FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 Schedule: Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details FIFA World CUp 2026 June 21 Schedule FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule Germany Vs Ivory Coast IST Timings Ecuador Vs Curacao IST Timing Spain Vs Saudi Arabia IST Timings Japan Vs Tunisa IST Timings
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