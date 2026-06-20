FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: Indian Timings (IST) & Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Cup June 20 features intensive group stage fixtures.

Key matches include USA-Australia, Scotland-Morocco, Brazil-Haiti.

Brazil's Neymar misses Haiti match, rehabilitates calf injury.

Live telecast available on Unite8 Sports and ZEE5.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: The Highly Anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule Offers Football Supporters Across India An Incredible Selection of High-Profile Group Stage Fixtures Live From Elite North American Host Stadiums. The expanded forty-eight-team international tournament shifts into an intensive phase on Saturday as several footballing heavyweights battle for critical tournament points. Local fans can follow every piece of action from North American stadiums through comprehensive domestic television broadcasts and high-definition online streaming platforms.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Fixtures and Indian Timings (IST)

USA vs Australia (Group D): This massive intercontinental encounter kicks off at 12:30 AM IST (Midnight) on Saturday, June 20 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with high-intensity pressure surrounding the crucial Group D standings table.

Scotland vs Morocco (Group C): The high-profile action remains intensive as both teams look to secure points starting at 03:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 20 at the historic Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Brazil vs Haiti (Group C): The competitive action shifts to Philadelphia as this crucial group stage matchup commences at 06:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 20 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Türkiye vs Paraguay (Group D): The tournament schedule shifts to Santa Clara for this exciting clash kicking off at 08:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 20 at Levi's Stadium.

Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F): A stellar European football blockbuster concludes the daytime block, with the group stage match starting at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E): As a critical note on later matches, this fixture kicks off during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21 at 01:30 AM IST at Toronto Stadium.

Ecuador vs Curaçao (Group E): The final match of the June 20 tournament block commences during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21 at 05:30 AM IST at Kansas City Stadium.

Brazil vs Haiti: Squad News

Neymar Injury Update: The Brazilian Football Confederation officially confirmed that the superstar forward did not travel with the squad to Philadelphia for the crucial World Cup Group C clash against Haiti.

Rehabilitation Details: The elite attacker remains stationed in New Jersey to continue his strict professional medical rehabilitation program following a severe right calf injury sustained before the tournament began.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details in India

Official Television Broadcast: Indian football fans can watch the live telecast of all matches on Zee Entertainment’s newly launched linear sports network, Unite8 Sports, which holds exclusive national broadcasting rights.

Free Live Streaming: The complete digital streaming coverage for the entire global tournament is officially accessible through the ZEE5 app and website, requiring a valid active subscription package to watch matches.

Viewing Preparations: Supporters must ensure their digital streaming applications are fully updated before the early morning kickoffs to enjoy entirely uninterrupted high-definition feeds of the historic sporting tournament.